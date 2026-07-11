Newcastle transfer news: ‘Favourite’ midfielder to replace Bruno Guimaraes is wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Jul 2026 14:59 , Last updated: 11 Jul 2026 14:59

Newcastle United have reportedly identified Danilo Santos as their primary midfield target should they agree to sell captain Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

Magpies supporters were recently rocked by the news that Guimaraes has allegedly expressed his desire to join Premier League champions Arsenal after four seasons at St James’ Park.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been the subject of two rejected bids from the Gunners, including their latest package worth £65m.

However, it is understood that Arsenal will return with a third offer for Guimaraes, who has already agreed terms over a five-year contract to move to North London.

Guimaraes’s wish to leave comes after Newcastle have generated around £169m from the sales of Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur and Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.

The Magpies have since spent around £23m on 18-year-old Sean Steur from Ajax and have reached an agreement with Freiburg to sign Switzerland star Johan Manzambi for £51.2m, but Danilo is another midfielder on the club’s radar.

© Imago / IMAGO / HMB-Media

Danilo is Newcastle’s ‘favourite’ target to replace Guimaraes

According to BandSports, Danilo is now seen as the ‘favourite’ to replace Guimaraes at Newcastle if the latter’s transfer to Arsenal materialises.

While Danilo would not be considered a like-for-like replacement for Guimaraes, Newcastle are though to value his dynamic box-to-box profile and his energetic ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch.

The 25-year-old also has Premier League experience following his spell at Nottingham Forest between 2023 and 2025.

He played 62 times in total for the Tricky Trees across all competitions, chipping in with six goals and four assists, before he was sold to Brazilian giants Botafogo for around £20m in July last year.

Danilo has since scored 11 goals and registered seven assists in 41 games for Botafogo, while he has also been capped eight times by Brazil since and including his debut in March, making four substitute appearances at the 2026 World Cup.

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Newcastle face Premier League competition for Danilo’s signature

Newcastle may face stern competition for Danilo’s signature as Premier League rivals Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest.

Arsenal’s interest may cool, though, if they managed to finalise a deal for Guimaraes before pursuing other targets in different positions.

Man United have already agreed a deal to sign Andrey Santos from Chelsea, but with a move for fellow Brazilian Ederson from Atalanta BC having fallen through, the Red Devils may consider stepping up their interest in Danilo.

As for Chelsea, Brazilian news outlet FogaoNET claims that Xabi Alonso’s side have made an enquiry for Danilo, while ESPN Brazil reports that the Blues have tested Botafogo’s resolve with a €25m (£21.5m) bid.