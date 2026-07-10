Spurs transfer news: Tottenham in 'three way fight' for £8.5m La Liga player

By Darren Plant | 10 Jul 2026 17:41

Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly one of three Premier League clubs who are interested in signing Sevilla defender Joaquin Oso.

Despite only narrowly avoiding Premier League relegation in 2025-26, Spurs have made a number of statement signings during the summer transfer window.

Roberto De Zerbi has spent well in excess of £200m, with the likes of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali arriving in North London in big-money additions.

Reports have recently suggested that a new forward or versatile attacker is next on the list of priorities.

Nevertheless, as per Vamos Mi Sevilla FC, Spurs are still looking to acquire another left-back.

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Spurs among those chasing Oso?

The report alleges that Spurs, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are all admirers of Oso.

With his contract due to expire in 2027, Sevilla are seemingly wary of losing the 23-year-old on a free transfer.

He racked up a total of 24 appearances for Sevilla last season, with 21 coming in La Liga.

Sevilla officials are said to have set an asking price of €10m (£8.52m) in an attempt to attract what they deem to be suitable offers.

That is providing that Oso fails to agree to a contract proposal that has been put on the table.

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Oso viewed as market opportunity?

Having acquired Oso on a free transfer, Sevilla are well aware of the benefits of cashing in for what would be pure profit.

From the perspective of the Premier League teams, though, it is questionable whether he would be viewed as a regular starter.

The hope would likely be that his versatility down the left flank would stand them in good stead across the course of the season.

Newcastle may be the most suitable destination of the three, with Oso able to provide cover to Lewis Hall and be used as backup on the left wing.