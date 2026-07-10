Tottenham pre-season fixtures: Schedule, how to watch and kickoff times

By Ben Knapton | 10 Jul 2026 11:12

After staving off Premier League relegation by the skin of their teeth last season, Tottenham Hotspur have already taken drastic measures to ensure that back-to-back 17th-placed finishes do not become a terrible trio in 2026-27.

Spurs have smashed their transfer record twice in one window, bringing in £85m Mateus Fernandes and £100m Sandro Tonali to reinforce their midfield, as well as making significant defensive alterations to boot.

Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Martin Dubravka have all bolstered the Spurs backline, and Lilywhites fans should catch a glimpse of at least some of their new arrivals in pre-season.

Here, Sports Mole runs through everything you need to know about Tottenham's friendly fixtures ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Who are Tottenham playing in pre-season?

Tottenham have already confirmed seven pre-season fixtures, and their schedule begins behind closed doors on July 22, when League One returnees MK Dons visit the Hotspur Way Training Centre.

Roberto De Zerbi's troops then embark on a tour of Australia and New Zealand, where Auckland await at Eden Park on July 22 before a brief stopover in Sydney for the Sydney Super Cup.

There, Tottenham clash with Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium on July 29, three days before a headline battle with London rivals Chelsea at Accor Stadium on August 1.

The Lilywhites have lost each of their last six competitive games against the Blues, who won 1-0 in North London last season before a 2-1 triumph at Stamford Bridge in May.

Upon returning home, Tottenham play their penultimate friendly against Getafe on August 8, but that will also be held behind closed doors at their training base.

The only confirmed friendly at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is scheduled for August 15, when Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim pay a visit to the English capital; the two teams will then face off in a BCD friendly the next day.

Tottenham pre-season fixtures and kickoff times (UK) July 22: MK Dons (4pm | Hotspur Way) July 26: Auckland FC (4.30am | Eden Park) July 29: Sydney FC (10.45am | Allianz Stadium) August 1: Chelsea (10.45am | Accor Stadium) August 8: Getafe (3pm | Hotspur Way) August 15: Hoffenheim (3pm | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) August 16: Hoffenheim (TBD | Hotspur Way)

How to watch Tottenham's pre-season fixtures

Tottenham have already confirmed that their behind-closed-doors friendly with Getafe will be shown live on their subscription streaming platform, SPURSPLAY.

The club have now officially announced any other live-streamed pre-season matches, but fans should also be able to watch tour matches and the Hoffenheim friendly on SPURSPLAY.

Who will play for Tottenham in pre-season?

As neither Tonali nor Fernandes competed at the World Cup - the former due to Italy's failure to qualify and the latter being snubbed from the Portugal squad - both players should be raring to go for the start of pre-season.

The £185m duo are expected to be present on the tour barring unforeseen injury, illness or personal setbacks, and the same goes for veteran goalkeeper Dubravka.

However, it remains to be seen if Robertson returns from his well-earned break in time to join up with the tour squad, following Scotland's group-stage elimination from the World Cup in late June.

Van Hecke may also be given more time to recover from the Netherlands' run to the last 32, while Cristian Romero and Senesi's Argentina are still fighting for glory and will take on Switzerland in the quarter-finals in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Nevertheless, the two centre-backs could be seen in the Hoffenheim friendly even if Argentina progress to the July 19 final, although Romero's future is still up in the air.

Djed Spence and Pedro Porro are in the same boat, but Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert and Dejan Kulusevski are still recovering from severe knee injuries.