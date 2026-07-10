Argentina vs. Switzerland: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for World Cup 2026 clash

By Darren Plant | 10 Jul 2026 10:47

Argentina and Switzerland will be vying for the final last-four spot as they square off in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday night.

While Argentina are looking to edge closer to becoming the first nation to defend the Jules Rimet trophy since Brazil in 1962, Switzerland are bidding to progress from this stage of the tournament for the first time in their history.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to tune into the last-eight showdown

What time does Argentina vs. Switzerland kick off?

Argentina vs. Switzerland has been scheduled for a 2am kickoff in the UK.

Meanwhile, the match, which is being held in Kansas, will start at 8pm, local time.

Where is Argentina vs. Switzerland being played?

Argentina and Switzerland will be playing at the Arrowhead Stadium, a venue which boasts a capacity of 69,045.

This will be the sixth and final game that is played at the stadium during the 2026 World Cup, with Argentina having already recorded a 3-0 victory over Algeria.

The Arrowhead Stadium is the home of NFL side Kansas City Chiefs.

How to watch Argentina vs. Switzerland in the UK

TV channels

Argentina vs. Switzerland has been selected for broadcast on ITV1 and STV for viewers in the UK.

For those on Sky, Virgin Media and BT, the channel number is 103. For those on Freeview, it is channel 3.

Online streaming

If you wish to watch the game on a mobile phone, computer or games consoles, streaming service ITVX will be providing coverage of the match.

In Scotland, the STV Player will be showing the game.

Highlights

Shortly after the full-time whistle in Kansas, highlights will be provided by the ITV Sports YouTube channel, while the @itvfootball X account will also show snippets from the game.

What is at stake for Argentina vs. Switzerland?

Despite dramatic 3-2 victories over Cape Verde and Egypt, Argentina continue to edge closer to immortality, with no nation having successfully defended a World Cup for 64 years.

They are also playing in the knowledge that defeat would end Lionel Messi's World Cup career.

As for Switzerland, this is the first time that they have reached the last eight of a World Cup since 1954.

However, with successive quarter-final appearances in the last two European Championships, they have shown signs that they are ready to make the next step.

> Click here to read our full match preview for Argentina against Switzerland, including team news and predicted lineups