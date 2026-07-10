Saturday's World Cup predictions and previews including Norway vs. England

By Matt Law | 11 Jul 2026 00:05

Today's World Cup 2026 quarter-final predictions includes England's clash with Norway, and a contest between Argentina and Switzerland.

© Iconsport / Martin Zabala, Xinhua

Fighting for the right to potentially end Argentina's World Cup 2026 title defence, Norway and England cross paths at the Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday evening, in a mouthwatering Miami quarter-final.

The Three Lions laughed in the face of pre-match adversity in the last 16, overcoming co-hosts Mexico 3-2, as did the Scandinavians in their 2-1 upset of Brazil.

We say: Norway 2-2 England (a.e.t, England win on penalties)

Norway's propensity to score and concede will surely come to the fore once again at the Hard Rock Stadium, where Tuchel's men can counter-attack at pace but can be dealt a Haaland-sized hammer blow with just one defensive error.

One-hundred and 20 minutes of football should not be enough to separate these two sides, in a contest that will almost certainly live up to the pre-game hype, but England's experience in major tournament shootouts may be the deciding factor.

> Click here to read our full preview for Norway vs. England, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

After surviving a huge pair of scares, Argentina's title defence will continue on Saturday, when they meet Switzerland in the World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.

Closing in on a second consecutive crown, La Albiceleste can book a semi-final date against either England or Norway by beating an unfancied Swiss side in Kansas City.

We say: Argentina 2-1 Switzerland

It has been a rocky road through the knockout rounds, but Argentina have also demonstrated deep reserves of resilience and an undimmed ability to dig deep.

One of the tournament favourites according to Sports Mole's World Cup betting guide, the South American giants can beat a solid Swiss side and stride closer to retaining the trophy.

> Click here to read our full preview for Argentina vs. Switzerland, including team news and possible lineups