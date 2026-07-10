Norway vs. England: Thomas Tuchel's triple World Cup quarter-final injury boost as news of one training absentee confirmed

By Lewis Nolan | 10 Jul 2026 23:59

England trio Declan Rice, Marc Guehi and Reece James have all been spotted in training ahead of the nation's clash with Norway.

Thomas Tuchel has the opportunity to take the Three Lions to just their fourth ever World Cup semi-final, but he will have to guide the country past Norway in the quarter-finals first.

Ahead of their game in Miami on Saturday, the head coach is dealing with a number of injury issues, with Jordan Henderson the latest casualty after injuring his wrist in a freak accident on Monday.

Defender Jarell Quansah will also play no part in his nation's match against Norway due to the red card he received against Mexico in the round of 16.

However, Rice, James and Guehi have all been spotted in training ahead of Saturday's game in a significant boost to Tuchel, who may have been fearful given all three were doubts because of various problems.

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England team news: Declan Rice, Marc Guehi, Reece James boost

Marc Guehi was arguably the best defender in England last term, and his ability to play progressively forward from the back is unmatched by any of Tuchel's other centre-back options.

James is one of the most offensive-minded full-backs in Europe, and his passing range could be vital if Harry Kane is to outscore Erling Haaland on Saturday.

Rice has been reportedly playing through pain for some time now, but England will need him to play through the pain barrier once again if they are to limit the number of counter-attacks the Norwegians can launch.

Missing even one of the trio would be hugely significant, and while there is a risk that they could pick up injuries during the game, the Three Lions' best chance of reaching the semi-final will be if all three start in Miami.

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England injury news: Huge worry for semi-final and final?

While the three players will likely play a role on Saturday - with all three possible option from the start - their injury struggles are a worry.

Should England progress into the semi-final, they could face Argentina, one of the most physically aggressive teams in world football.

Even if the Three Lions advance past Lionel Messi, a potential clash with France in the final with so many key stars at breaking point is daunting, and they may have to be managed carefully to ensure they are ready to feature again this summer.