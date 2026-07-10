Team News: Norway vs. England injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Norway have never beaten a European team at the World Cup, but their reward for ending that streak against England will be a spectacular semi-final with Argentina or Switzerland.
The two European teams clash at the Hard Rock Stadium in Saturday's quarter-final, after the Three Lions' 3-2 win over Mexico and the Scandinavians' shock 2-1 success against Brazil.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news.
NORWAY vs. ENGLAND
NORWAY
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Berg, Berge; Bobb, Odegaard, Schjelderup; Haaland
ENGLAND
Out: Jordan Henderson (wrist), Jarell Quansah (suspended)
Doubtful: Reece James (hamstring), Declan Rice (illness), Marc Guehi (hamstring)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Burn, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane