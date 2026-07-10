Norway vs. England: Defender who out-performed Three Lions stars in Premier League the surprise threat in World Cup quarter-final

By Darren Plant | 10 Jul 2026 12:03

The build-up to Norway's World Cup quarter-final showdown with England has been dominated by the threat that is offered by Erling Haaland, and justifiably so.

Not only is the Manchester City star a perennial Premier League leading goalscorer, the 25-year-old boasts an incredible international record of 62 goals from 54 caps.

When Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo hang up their boots, Haaland will be viewed as the most valuable player in world football alongside Kylian Mbappe.

Nevertheless, while England will be placing much of their attention on trying to nullify the threat offered by Haaland, they cannot afford to ignore the threat from other areas of the pitch.

Here, Sports Mole highlights why Wolverhampton Wanderers defender David Moller Wolfe has the potential to hurt the Three Lions in Miami on Saturday.

Why is Norway's David Moller Wolfe such a threat to England in World Cup quarter-final?

© Imago / Nicolo Campo

As someone who made the same amount of starts (11) as he did from the substitutes' bench for the bottom-placed Premier League club of 2025-26, Moller Wolfe did not enjoy his first campaign in English football.

There is also an argument that Wolves may have to accept a loss on the £10m that they paid AZ Alkmaar if they want to cash in on the 24-year-old this summer.

However, Moller-Wolfe, who plays at left-back, ended his first-ever Premier League season with a completed cross percentage of 27%.

By comparison, England's star winger - Bukayo Saka - only completed 31% of his crosses for champions Arsenal, while the likes of Anthony Gordon (21%) and Noni Madueke (15%) performed considerably worse than Moller Wolfe in that area.

Djed Spence and Nico O'Reilly - England's potential full-back selections - also only posted 20% and 24% respectively.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

When you factor in that Moller Wolfe is now providing crosses for the best centre-forward in world football rather than the likes of fellow compatriot Jorgen Strand Larsen, Adam Armstrong or Tolu Arokodare, England have reason to be concerned by Moller Wolfe's quality in that area of the pitch.

Moller-Wolfe, Haaland Norway partnership one to watch for England

Across his time playing top-flight football in England and the Netherlands, Moller Wolfe possesses a return of three goals and 10 assists from 87 appearances.

That is a respectable return for a full-back, as is the one goal and five assists that he has contributed in the colours of Norway.

What should not go under the radar is his relationship with Haaland, with four of Moller Wolfe's assists for his country coming for the national team's talisman.

Moller Wolfe does not always take advantage of Haaland's towering presence, either. That was shown by his swift overlap and low cross for his teammate in their World Cup opener against Iraq.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has also been caught out by Moller Wolfe's crossing ability from the left, with a similar cross being provided for Rodrigo Gomes in a Premier League game against Everton during the early phase of 2025-26.

While Pickford was not directly at fault, Moller Wolfe's delivery just ahead of the six-yard box caused enough indecision for Gomes to capitalise, and it is a trait in his game that England boss Thomas Tuchel should be wary of.