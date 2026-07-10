Preview: Vasteras SK vs Degerfors - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 10 Jul 2026 14:18

After returning from the summer break with contrasting results, Vasteras SK and Degerfors will meet in Sweden's Allsvenskan on Sunday.

Having bounced between the top two divisions in recent years, Vasteras have made a solid start to their comeback campaign, but the visitors could be facing a fight for survival.

Match preview

After winning Superettan and securing promotion straight back to the Swedish top tier, Vasteras are acquitting themselves well and lie just three points adrift of fourth place.

Alexander Rubin's side have also proved an entertaining watch, with their games seeing the second-most goals - 20 for and 23 against - in the 2026 Allsvenskan so far.

Though the Gronvitt narrowly lost a nine-goal thriller to IFK Goteborg in their final match before the summer break, they bounced back when top-flight action resumed last weekend.

Following his brace against IFK, Axel Taonsa hit the net twice more as Vasteras recovered from conceding a first-minute goal to beat 10-man Halmstad 3-1.

Now, they must meet Degerfors for the pair's first competitive fixture since March 2021, when the Gronvitt won 4-3 in a Svenska Cupen tie.

© Imago

With both clubs flitting between divisions over the past three decades, this game actually marks their first Allsvenskan clash since 1997.

Degerfors will head to Hitachi Energy Arena on a winless streak of seven league games, leaving them facing another relegation fight after surviving by a slim margin last season.

Producing just one shot on target, Henok Goitom's side suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Malmo last time out, staying four points above the drop zone.

By contrast with this week's hosts, Degerfors have taken a more pragmatic approach, and they have only found the net 12 times so far this term.

Also without a clean sheet in nine games, former AIK striker Goitom - in his first senior managerial position - has issues to fix at either end of the pitch.

Vasteras SK Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Degerfors Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Team News

© Imago

Vasteras are missing Abdelrahman Boudah, Jonathan Ring and Burundi centre-back Frederic Nsabiyumva due to injury, but two key forwards will be available.

Top marksman Mikkel Ladefoged already has eight goals this season, while Ivorian winger Taonsa has just scored back-to-back braces either side of the summer break.

Meanwhile, Degerfors are enduring a tough time in the final third, and their joint-top scorers have only notched two goals apiece: Arman Taranis and Marcus Rafferty.

The latter - a Sweden Under-21s international - has been an important player for the visitors but is being heavily linked with a move to Turkish Super Lig club Kasimpasa.

New loan signing Robin Dzabic could compensate, and the attacking midfielder is set to make his debut on Sunday - probably from the bench.

Vasteras SK possible starting lineup:

Jaeger; Magnusson, Bonde, Wernersson; Gefvert, Hellisdal, Diagne, Baggesen; Gunnarsson, Ladefoged, Taonsa

Degerfors possible starting lineup:

Igonen; Sundgren, Ohlsson, Moro, Diatara; Hussein, Karlsson; Gideon, Fritzson, Barsoum; Vukojevic

We say: Vasteras SK 2-0 Degerfors

While promoted Vasteras have gone toe-to-toe with most opponents this term, Degerfors are struggling to score and have only kept one clean sheet.

Given the Gronvitt also have home advantage, it should be back-to-back wins for last year's second-tier champions.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.