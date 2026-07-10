Bruno Guimaraes reaches 'agreement' with Arsenal as details of deal revealed

By Saikat Mandal | 10 Jul 2026 13:41

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has reportedly reached an agreement with Arsenal over a move during the summer transfer window.

Guimaraes featured in all of Brazil's matches at the 2026 World Cup, and following the Selecao's last-16 exit to Norway, attention has now turned to his club future.

Arsenal have reportedly identified the 28-year-old as one of their priority targets, with Guimaraes already informing Newcastle United of his desire to leave St James' Park.

According to L'Equipe, Guimaraes has agreed a five-year contract with the Gunners, who must now reach an agreement with Newcastle over a transfer fee.

Arsenal preparing fresh move for Bruno Guimaraes?

© Imago / News Images

The Gunners have already seen two bids rejected and are reportedly preparing a third offer for the Brazilian midfielder.

Newcastle remain adamant that their captain is not for sale this summer, but an offer in excess of £80m could place the Magpies in a difficult position.

Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Lyon in January 2022 for £42m and has established himself as one of the club's most influential players, scoring 31 goals in 195 appearances.

The Brazil international has two years remaining on his contract, while Lyon would also benefit financially from any transfer after negotiating a sell-on clause when Guimaraes joined Newcastle.

Can Newcastle afford to lose Bruno Guimaraes?

© Imago / Focus Images

The Magpies have already sold Anthony Gordon to Barcelona for £69m, while they were also willing to part ways with Sandro Tonali for £100m in a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

However, losing Guimaraes would be a far greater blow, as Newcastle would not only lose a world-class midfielder but also a leader capable of guiding the club through a period of major redevelopment.

Newcastle have signed Sean Steur from Ajax for £23m, Ewen Jaouen for £20m and Bazoumana Toure for £40m, while they are also reportedly closing in on Johan Manzambi from Freiburg for £51m.

While attracting talented young players to Newcastle is one challenge, persuading established stars to remain at the club when they are not competing for the Premier League title is another.

Without European football, Newcastle may find it increasingly difficult to retain Guimaraes, with the club facing a major battle to keep hold of one of their most prized assets.