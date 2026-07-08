Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles win race for ‘secret target’ wanted by Arsenal, Newcastle

By Oliver Thomas | 08 Jul 2026 21:54 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 21:54

Crystal Palace are reportedly closing in on the signing of defender Oscar Mingueza.

The Eagles are yet to make a single signing this summer since the departure of Oliver Glasner and arrival of new head coach Pierre Sage.

However, journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that the South London club have a verbal agreement in place to sign 27-year-old Mingueza on a free transfer.

The Spaniard is currently a free agent after his contract with La Liga club Celta Vigo expired at the end of last month.

Mingueza has been linked with a host of clubs, including Premier League duo Arsenal and Newcastle United who had emerged as frontrunners for his signature.

Liverpool, Everton and Aston Villa were also credited with an interest in Mingueza, but Palace are said to have identified the right-back as a top ‘secret’ target and have swooped in to win the race.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Arsenal, Newcastle set to miss out on Crystal Palace-bound Mingueza

It is understood that Palace agreed all terms with Mingueza over the last 48 hours and a medical is set to be scheduled before he can finalise his move to Selhurst Park.

Mingueza will presumably provide competition for both Daniel Munoz and 35-year-old Nathaniel Clyne at right-back, or at right wing-back if Sage decides to stick with a three-at-the-back system.

Born in Catalonia, Mingueza began his career in Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy and worked his way through the club’s youth ranks before representing their B team for the first time in 2018.

He then made his senior debut for Barcelona in 2020 and went on to make a total of 66 appearances for the La Liga giants across all competitions, winning the Copa del Rey in his first season.

Mingueza was unable to establish himself as a first-team regular long term, though, and decided to join Celta Vigo in July 2022, playing 147 times across all tournaments over a four-year period.

He showed his versatility in his final year at the club, as he played regularly at right-back and left-back across 47 games in La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Europa League, chipping in with one goal and seven assists.

Mingueza is a four-cap Spain international who was a UEFA Nations League runner-up in 2024-25, but he has since represented Catalonia on two occasions.