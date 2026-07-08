Daichi Kamada delivers Crystal Palace promise after contract extension confirmed

By Oliver Thomas | 08 Jul 2026 14:57 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 14:59

Crystal Palace have announced that Daichi Kamada has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

The 29-year-old midfielder’s previous deal at Selhurst Park expired on June 30 and there were suggestions that he could pursue a fresh challenge elsewhere.

There were also some concerns within the Eagles fanbase that Kamada could follow former boss Oliver Glasner to Nottingham Forest, having previously played under him at Eintracht Frankfurt.

However, Kamada has ended speculation over his future by committing his future to Palace, and he has delivered a promise to the club’s supporters ahead of the 2026-27 season.

“Thanks for everything. We will get another trophy. I will give my all, I promise you. See you soon,” Kamada told the club’s website following confirmation of his new deal.

Chairman Steve Parish added: “This is fantastic news for Crystal Palace. Over the last two years Daichi has made a great impact in the centre of midfield, as well as becoming a fans’ favourite on and off the pitch.

“I am delighted that he has turned down the many options he had to extend his stay in South London.

“Daichi will now have a well-earned break after his excellent World Cup and join us later in pre-season as we enter a busy Premier League and European season.”

Kamada eyeing more trophies after committing future to Palace

"Thanks for everything. We will get another trophy. I will give my all, I promise you. See you soon." ?



- Daichi Kamada ? pic.twitter.com/8ZypsKjtJk — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 8, 2026

Kamada joined Palace from Lazio on a free transfer in the summer of 2024 and has since played 89 times for the club across all competitions, chipping in with three goals and eight assists.

The Japan international, who represented his country at the 2026 World Cup, played in 14 of Palace’s 15 games en route to Conference League glory last season, playing the full 90 minutes in the 1-0 final triumph over Rayo Vallecano.

Kamada also helped Palace win the FA Cup – the club’s first-ever major piece of silverware – in the 2024-25 season, before lifting the Community Shield a few months later.

The midfielder will soon be ready to work under Palace’s new head coach Pierre Sage, who has inherited a squad that will compete in the Europa League next season and will bid to improve on their 15th-placed Premier League finish from the previous campaign.