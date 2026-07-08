Chelsea transfer news: Real Madrid 'make decision' over Alvaro Carreras future

By Darren Plant | 08 Jul 2026 15:01

Real Madrid have reportedly decided to retain the services of Alvaro Carreras.

The arrival of Jose Mourinho as manager has resulted in a number of major additions to the first-team squad at the Bernabeu.

Including in the arrivals is Marc Cucurella, who has been acquired from Chelsea in a £51m deal.

With the Spain international being recognised as Los Blancos' first-choice left-back, it has left the future of Carreras up in the air.

However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a firm decision has been made on the former Manchester United youngster.

© Imago / Atlantico Press / Mario Vasa

Real Madrid make Carreras decision

The report alleges that the 23-year-old will remain at the La Liga runners-up as backup to Cucurella.

Fellow left-back Fran Garcia is expected to move onto pastures new, while Ferland Mendy remains on the sidelines through injury.

Carreras had been linked with a potential move to Chelsea, and that theoretically remained a possibility with former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso at the helm.

Nevertheless, Carreras will now spend a second campaign at Real Madrid, albeit lower down the pecking order.

© Imago

Why Carreras remains a valuable Real Madrid option

Although Carreras did not replicate his Benfica form in his first year at Real Madrid, he still featured on 40 occasions.

As many as as 38 of those appearances came from the starting lineup, with two goals and three assists being contributed.

Carreras is also capable of deputising at centre-back when required. While Real Madrid may be better stocked in that area of the pitch than last season, it is still a valuable option to have,

There remains further room for improvement, too, with Carreras remaining with five years on his contract and seemingly settled with life in Madrid.