France vs. Morocco: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 08 Jul 2026 15:53 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 15:54

France and Morocco will meet in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup on Thursday.

Morocco recorded a 3-0 victory over co-hosts Canada in the round of 16, while France were 1-0 winners over Paraguay to progress to the final eight.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does France vs. Morocco kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 9pm UK time on Thursday.

Where is France vs. Morocco being played?

The World Cup fixture between France and Morocco is being played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA.

Gillette Stadium is the home of MLS outfit New England Revolution.

How to watch France vs. Morocco in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV1 - every match at this summer's competition is on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for France and Morocco?

France and Morocco will lock horns for a spot in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup, where either Spain or Belgium will be waiting.

This match is a repeat of the World Cup quarter-final from 2022, which France won 2-0 courtesy of goals from Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani.

France reached the 2022 final, losing to Argentina, and the Blues are regarded as the favourites to lift the trophy heading into the quarter-finals.

Morocco recorded a 3-0 win over Canada in the last-16 stage of the competition, but France only scored once in their success over Paraguay last time out.

> Our full preview of France vs. Morocco can be viewed here