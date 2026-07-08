Preview: Spain vs Belgium - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Jonathan O'Shea | 08 Jul 2026 15:58 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 16:01

Closing in on a second global crown, former winners Spain will play eternal bridesmaids Belgium in Friday's second World Cup 2026 quarter-final.

Set to meet in Los Angeles, the European nations are one step away from a semi-final against France or Morocco.

Match preview

Nearly 16 years to the day since their groundbreaking success in South Africa, Spain now stand three wins from another taste of World Cup glory.

So far this summer, Luis de la Fuente's side have topped Group H and strolled past Austria in the first knockout round, before facing a last-16 tie against Portugal.

Beaten by their Iberian rivals in last year's UEFA Nations League final, it was La Roja who prevailed when it really mattered, as Mikel Merino's late goal split the sides.

That set up Spain's sixth World Cup quarter-final; after being eliminated in each of the first four, they knocked out Paraguay before finally lifting the trophy in 2010.

Solidity has held the key. The only team yet to concede a goal at these finals, they have now kept a record six straight clean sheets at the World Cup - that run accounts for more than 10 hours of football.

Under De La Fuente, the reigning European champions have also progressed from all six major knockout matches to date, suggesting they could prove very difficult to stop.

Not only that, but history will weigh heavily on La Roja's side when meeting Belgium's Red Devils: they have won nine of the nations' last 11 meetings, since suffering defeat at Euro 1980.

However, the most recent encounter took place almost 10 years ago, and ahead of the pair's third World Cup contest there has been one win apiece so far.

© Imago / IMAGO / Photo News

Belgium have progressed from two of three previous World Cup quarter-finals, and they can now aim to replicate the feted 1986 squad that dumped out none other than Spain at that stage.

This year, the Red Devils finished top of Group G despite some unconvincing displays, then stole a dramatic 3-2 win over Senegal in the last 32.

With penalties looming, captain Youri Tielemans scored the latest World Cup goal on record, which set up a showdown in Seattle with the USA.

Already the subject of much scrutiny, French coach Rudi Garcia took a risk by leaving Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku and all-time top scorer Romelu Lukaku on the bench, but he was rewarded with a stunning 4-1 success.

Charles De Ketelaere found the net twice, before Hans Vanaken added Belgium's third; to cap it all off, Lukaku belatedly arrived to score for the third straight game as a substitute.

After intense pre-game controversy about the Folarin Balogun saga, Garcia's side emphatically ended the co-hosts' hopes, while keeping their impressive goal average at this tournament above 2.5 per game.

It is fair to say few predicted such a revival. Group stage elimination at Qatar 2022 was thought to herald the end for a fading 'golden generation', but the Belgians are now unbeaten in 18 games and still have their eyes on football's greatest prize.

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Team News

© Iconsport / Belga

Spain have kept a relatively settled side since their opening game, and De La Fuente is unlikely to tinker too much with his lineup on Friday.

The main debates are whether Marcos Llorente, Fabian Ruiz or last-16 matchwinner Merino can force their way into the starting XI.

Set for the bench once again, Nico Williams is still short of full fitness after an adductor injury, but fellow Euro 2024 star Lamine Yamal will start on La Roja's right wing.

Up front, Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal has recorded 23 goal involvements from his last 17 international starts.

Meanwhile, De Ketelaere is expected to continue as Belgium's false nine, with Lukaku again consigned to the bench; the latter notched his 93rd national-team strike last time out.

Dropped against the US, De Bruyne had been substituted in each of the first four matches - having previously played the full game in 13 consecutive World Cup appearances - but he could return for the quarter-final.

There is now a vacancy in midfield, as Amadou Onana suffered the agony of an ACL injury on Monday; Vanaken and Nicolas Raskin may also come into Garcia's thinking.

Formerly first choice, Zeno Debast has yet to feature at these finals due to a leg injury, so the Belgian back four should stay unchanged.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

Belgium possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Vanaken, Tielemans; Lukebakio, De Bruyne, Trossard; De Ketelaere

We say: Spain 1-0 Belgium

There may be more grit than glamour in this all-European clash, as Spain tend to keep opponents at bay by dominating the ball and suffocating them into submission.

For their part, Belgium have scored freely, but going up against one of the favourites according to Sports Mole's World Cup betting guide will surely prove one step too far.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.