England injury suspension list and return dates for Norway World Cup clash: Reece James, Jarell Quansah, Jordan Henderson

By Matt Law | 08 Jul 2026 16:13 , Last updated: 08 Jul 2026 16:14

England will be aiming to book their spot in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup when they take on Norway in the quarter-finals on Saturday night.

The Three Lions beat Mexico 3-2 in an all-time World Cup classic last time out in order to secure a position in the final eight of the tournament.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of England's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Norway, who have a certain Erling Haaland in their ranks.

© Imago / Azzuu

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: July 11 (vs. Norway)

James faces a battle to recover from a hamstring issue in time to be involved against Norway. As it stands, the Chelsea defender is touch-and-go for the clash in Miami.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Wrist

Henderson is out for the remainder of the tournament, having suffered a serious wrist injury while celebrating England's win over Mexico.

England's suspension list

© Imago / Xinhua

Status: Suspended

Quansah was sent off against Mexico last time out for a poor challenge on Jesus Gallardo. As it stands, the 25-year-old is suspended for this match, but the Three Lions could appeal it.