World Cup 2026 live news and latest updates: Mexico 2-3 England reaction, Jordan Henderson injury

By Ben Knapton | 06 Jul 2026 09:07

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live World Cup 2026 news blog on Monday, July 6!

England supporters who prioritised sleep over screen time in the early hours of this morning woke up to the joyous news that the Three Lions will be present in the quarter-finals after an enthralling 3-2 win over Mexico.

Thomas Tuchel's men will meet Norway in the last eight after Erling Haaland and co stunned Brazil, and another heavyweight - Portugal or Spain - will fall later on.

Stay completely up to date with our live blog below!

World Cup 2026 live news: What's happening on July 6?

Battling altitude, history and a right-back crisis for their last-16 clash with Mexico, England defied both the doubters and their own deficiencies to eliminate the co-hosts at Estadio Azteca, where a Jude Bellingham brace and Harry Kane penalty made the difference.

Tuchel's 10 men held on for almost the entire second half after Jarell Quansah was dismissed for a serious foul, and the defender's impending suspension was one of two sour notes for the Three Lions in Mexico City.

Jordan Henderson was taken off the field on a stretcher following a serious-looking arm injury during England's celebrations, and Tuchel issued a negative update on the midfielder's condition after the game.

Nevertheless, unbridled elation was the overriding emotion for the 1966 champions, who now have a Miami date with Norway in the diary after a Haaland-inspired victory over Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil.

The other side of the draw will soon take centre stage later today, with the pick of the last-16 ties - Portugal vs. Spain - first up at 8pm in Arlington.

A few hours later, the only remaining co-hosts - USA - take on Belgium amid a backdrop of Folarin Balogun controversy, after the striker's one-match suspension was suspended by FIFA following contact from the White House.

An enraged Belgium are 'considering all options' at what they believe is an injustice, which is exactly how Donald Trump referred to Balogun's initial red card when reacting to FIFA's extraordinary reprieve.