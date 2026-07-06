Mexico 2-3 England: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Jude Bellingham drags Three Lions into World Cup quarter-final

By Anthony Nolan | 06 Jul 2026 05:11

England qualified for the quarter-finals of World Cup 2026 after a 3-2 win over Mexico at Estadio Azteca in what is likely to go down as the game of the tournament.

Javier Aguirre's side tried to put pressure on their opponents early in the contest, but the Three Lions stood firm, even if they had to rely on Jordan Pickford to deny Raul Jimenez.

Thomas Tuchel's men eventually found a breakthrough on the counter through Jude Bellingham, who headed home the opener after an excellent chipped cross from Bukayo Saka, before bagging a second just 98 seconds later, assisted by Harry Kane.

However, Mexico pulled one back via Julian Quinones, who rifled a volley beyond Pickford, and El Tri closed out the first half with a barrage of chances raining down on the Three Lions' goal - Bellingham even prevented an equaliser with a brilliant clearance.

The second period saw stand-in right-back Jarrell Quansah sent off for a dangerous tackle on Jesus Gallardo just nine minutes in, though Kane dispatched a penalty to give England some breathing room at high altitude.

When Jimenez responded in kind for the World Cup co-hosts, firing past Pickford from the spot to halve England's lead, Tuchel decided to take a different approach, bringing on Dan Burn and switching to a five-man defensive setup.

The Three Lions commendably held out with 10 men despite a number of scares, reaching the last eight of the World Cup, where they will lock horns with Erling Haaland's Norway.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Iconsport / PA Images

This topsy-turvy round of 16 tie will go down as one of the greatest World Cup clashes of the modern era, and it was also a game of firsts.

England became the first team to score against Mexico at this summer's tournament, the first to beat El Tri in a World Cup game at the Azteca (and the first overall at the ground since 2013).

Tuchel's side have rightfully been criticised for their inability to break down low blocks, but Mexico were more open to the type of counter-attacking, physical football that England deploy, and the rare moments that Bellingham, Gordon, Saka and Kane had to go forward proved decisive.

That being said, England will need to be significantly better if they are to lift the trophy, given that El Tri - while a valiant opponent - are far from the strongest nation at World Cup 2026, and a striker as clinical as Haaland could knock the Three Lions out in the next round.

Meanwhile, Mexico will be hugely frustrated with the fact that they ran England close only to fall agonisingly short against 10 men, thanks in large part to their own mistake - giving away a penalty.

However, the co-hosts showed what they are capable of on the world stage, and leaving the tournament at the round of 16, the same time as the legendary Estadio Azteca, is a respectable result.

Gilberto Mora also became the second-youngest player to ever start a WC knockout game (only behind Pele), and if Mexico can continue to produce talents on the 17-year-old's level, then the future looks bright for Aguirre's side.

MEXICO VS. ENGLAND HIGHLIGHTS

Jude Bellingham goal vs. Mexico (36th min, Mexico 0-1 England)

"The passion of the Azteca now is all English!"



Jude Bellingham gives England the lead! pic.twitter.com/WXwm5JuU5B — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 6, 2026

Pickford collects the ball from a Mexico cross and lays it off to Rice, who finds his Arsenal teammate Saka further forward.

Saka dribbles down to the touchline on the right flank before clipping a cross towards the back post, where Bellingham is waiting to head the opener into an empty net.

Jude Bellingham goal vs. Mexico (38th min, Mexico 0-2 England)

TWO IN TWO MINUTES!



Bellingham again and England are in dreamland! pic.twitter.com/FVnZBsZ8iC — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 6, 2026

Gordon gets the ball to Bellingham 35 yards out, and he plays Kane through on the right flank.

Instead of shooting, the striker cuts a low cross back to Bellingham, who taps home England's second!

Julian Quinones goal vs. England (42nd min, Mexico 1-2 England)

"Mexico mean business again!"



England's lead is halved just four minutes after Jude Bellingham gave them a two goal lead. pic.twitter.com/ZXHQqdl1LL — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 6, 2026

Roberto Alvarado swings a free kick into the box, and the ball falls kindly to Quinones in the aftermath, who is able to lash a volley high into the net. Game on!

45 + 3 mins: Jordan Pickford (England) save

Pickford has kept England in front, saving a Jimenez header destined for the top corner amidst a flurry of El Tri chances.

45+4 mins: Jude Bellingham (England) goal-saving clearance

From attack to defence!



An incredible goal-saving tackle from Jude Bellingham - Guy Mowbray already thought it was in! pic.twitter.com/t0yFIi0VaH — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 6, 2026

Not content with being England's hero at one end, Bellingham reacts quickest to deny Cesar Montes a certain goal.

Mexico flick a corner on towards the centre-back, who takes a touch and is about to make it 2-2, only for the Three Lions midfielder to reach the ball first.

54th min: Jarrell Quansah (England) red card

England are down to 10 men!



Jarrel Quansah is sent off after a VAR review. pic.twitter.com/JO7shvFCIx — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 6, 2026

Harry Kane goal vs. Mexico (Xth min, Mexico 1-3 England)

Emphatic from Harry Kane!



England's captain hammers home the penalty! pic.twitter.com/TlUYhtaycY — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 6, 2026

Kane knocks a long ball down to Gordon, who is caught by Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel and is awarded a penalty.

The England captain dispatches his spot kick with power into the bottom-left corner!

Raul Jimenez goal vs. England (69th min, Mexico 2-3 England)

Mexico cut England's two-goal lead in half instantly... again!



Raul Jimenez buries his penalty after another VAR review. pic.twitter.com/gEdKk9yjAR — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 6, 2026

Kane kicks the underside of Brian Gutierrez's leg and after a VAR review, the referee points to the spot.

Jimenez steps up with the pressure on and fires home into the bottom-left corner. El Tri pull one back!

90+12 mins: John Stones (England) clearance

Amidst wave after wave of Mexico attacks, John Stones's clearance trickles terrifyingly close to the post, but thankfully rolls out for a corner.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JUDE BELLINGHAM

© Iconsport / Martin Zabala, Xinhua

The Real Madrid midfielder opened the scoring by getting on the end of a counter, before adding a crucial quick fire second.

England only won by a single goal at the end of a chaotic contest, and Bellingham's clearance in first-half stoppage time provided vital in sending the Three Lions through.

MEXICO VS. ENGLAND MATCH STATS

Possession: Mexico 67%-33% England

Shots: Mexico 20-6 England

Shots on target: Mexico 5-5 England

Corners: Mexico 12-2 England

Fouls: Mexico 14-7 England

BEST STATS

Absolutely deadly from the spot! ???????? pic.twitter.com/MQw78otUU9 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 6, 2026

Jarell Quansah is the first England player to be sent off at the FIFA World Cup since Wayne Rooney in 2006 against Portugal ? pic.twitter.com/9nHNemNc2c — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 6, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

England will face Haaland's Norway on Saturday in a quarter-final clash at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.