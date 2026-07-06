England 3-2 Mexico player ratings: Bellingham shines brightest as Kane delivers despite Quansah red card

By Axel Clody | 06 Jul 2026 05:19

England survived a ferocious onslaught at the Estadio Azteca to beat Mexico 3-2 and secure their place in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals, where they will face Norway.

It was a chaotic, dramatic evening in Mexico City. Jude Bellingham struck twice in quick succession to give England a 2-0 lead, before Julian Quinones pulled one back and Jarell Quansah was sent off.

Harry Kane converted from the spot to restore a two-goal cushion, Raul Jimenez replied from the penalty spot, but England held on through ten frantic final minutes to advance.

England player ratings

Jordan Pickford — 7/10

Conceded twice but made the saves that mattered, including a crucial stop from a Jimenez header when the score was still level, and a second fine intervention from the same player later in the contest.

Jarell Quansah — 3/10

Already contributing little going forward and struggling without the ball before his red card changed the dynamic of the game entirely.

Ezri Konsa — 4/10

His failure to clear the ball cleanly directly handed Quinones the chance to pull one back before half-time.

Marc Guéhi — 5.5/10

Nico O'Reilly — 5/10

Declan Rice — 6/10

Drove forward purposefully before the move ended with the Saka cross that led to Bellingham's first goal.

Elliot Anderson — 6.5/10

Produced the decisive tackle that started the second goal and was a solid presence in England's build-up play throughout.

Jude Bellingham — 8.5/10

The standout performer on either side. Arriving late and unmarked in the area twice in the space of two minutes, he met Saka's cross with a diving header and then combined with Kane to slot home the second. His ability to exploit space around Kane remains England's most reliable attacking weapon.

Bukayo Saka — 7/10

Provided the assist for the opening goal with a fine individual delivery and showed admirable defensive discipline, tucking back to form a back five and limit Mexico's wide threat for large parts of the match.

Anthony Gordon — 7/10

Contributed to the build-up for the second goal and won the penalty that Kane converted for the third. His attacking output was limited beyond those moments, but his defensive commitment was exemplary throughout.

Harry Kane — 7/10

A captain's performance in the moments that counted. He set up Bellingham's first with an intelligent run, converted the penalty calmly, and his generosity in combination play was evident throughout. The other side was also on display, however — a needless foul on Brian Gutierrez handed Mexico their penalty.

Substitutes

John Stones — 5/10

Dan Burn — 6/10

Djed Spence — 5/10

Morgan Rogers — N/R

Mexico player ratings

Raul Rangel — 3/10

Offered nothing in terms of saves and conceded the penalty that settled the contest by bringing down Gordon inside the area.

Jesus Gallardo — 5/10

Being fouled in the build-up to Quinones's goal was not enough to compensate for a defensively poor evening, with his sector exposed for both English goals — particularly after being beaten by a dribble on the first.

Johan Vasquez — 5/10

Cesar Montes — 5/10

Jorge Sanchez — 6/10

Consistently offered runs forward down the right, pulling defensive attention to create space for Roberto Alvarado and Gilberto Mora.

Erik Lira — 6/10

Luis Romo — 5.5/10

Gilberto Mora — 5/10

Julian Quinones — 7/10

Mexico's most incisive attacker, as he has been throughout the tournament. Clinical with a first-time finish to make it 2-1, and almost provided an assist for Jimenez with a neat lay-off.

Roberto Alvarado — 6.5/10

Raul Jimenez — 7.5/10

The most dangerous Mexican forward on the night. Forced two saves from Pickford and converted his penalty with composure. Came agonisingly close to an equaliser in the first half with a shot that grazed the outside of the post.

SUBSTITUTES

Edson Alvarez — 6/10

Brian Gutierrez — 7/10

Gave Mexico fresh impetus immediately after entering, drove powerfully to the byline and won the penalty that reduced the deficit to one.

Santiago Gimenez — 5/10

Alvaro Fidalgo — N/R

Guillermo Martinez — N/R