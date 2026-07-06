Thomas Tuchel issues "quite serious" injury update on England star after "special" Mexico win

By Lewis Blain | 06 Jul 2026 06:21

England produced one of their finest performances in recent years to beat Mexico in a dramatic World Cup last-16 clash at the Estadio Azteca.

Thomas Tuchel's side survived a lengthy pre-game weather delay and Jarell Quansah's second-half red card to secure a famous victory and book a quarter-final meeting with Norway.

However, the celebrations were soured by a bizarre and potentially serious injury to veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson after the final whistle.

What did Thomas Tuchel say about Jordan Henderson?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Tuchel revealed after the match that Henderson had been taken to hospital with a wrist injury suffered during the post-match celebrations.

The England boss admitted the news had left him with mixed emotions after an otherwise memorable evening in Mexico City.

"It's a very special night for us," Tuchel said in his post-match press conference, via the BBC. "Mixed feelings because I am exhausted and emotional, but also sad because Jordan got injured, he injured his wrist and is at the hospital at the moment.

"It's a quite serious injury, and it doesn't fit to the evening that Jordan is now not with us. I don't know the procedure, I just did the press, and the doctor told me he is in the hospital."

There is currently no indication of how long the Brentford ace could be sidelined, but the injury leaves his availability for England's World Cup quarter-final against Norway in severe doubt.

How did Jordan Henderson get injured without playing vs Mexico?

© Imago / Every Second Media

Remarkably, Henderson suffered the injury despite not playing a single minute against Mexico.

The midfielder was involved in the celebrations with his teammates and England supporters following the final whistle at the Azteca, with the players joining fans for a rendition of 'Wonderwall' after securing their place in the last eight.

Shortly afterwards, Henderson reportedly fell over an advertising hoarding and injured his arm, leading to him being taken to hospital for further assessment.

It is a cruel way to potentially see his World Cup interrupted, particularly after such a memorable night for England. Henderson remains one of the most experienced members of Tuchel's squad and an important leadership presence, regardless of whether he starts matches.

England will now wait anxiously for further updates before facing Norway, with Tuchel hoping an injury sustained in the celebrations of a famous victory does not bring Henderson's tournament to a premature end.