What happens next after Folarin Balogun red card reversal as 'astonished' Belgium issue statement

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jul 2026 22:34

Belgium have released a statement expressing 'astonishment' at the decision to reverse Folarin Balogun's red card ahead of tomorrow's World Cup 2026 last-16 match against the USA.

The Red Devils were set to face a Balogun-less Yanks side after the former Arsenal striker was given a straight red card for a serious foul on Bosnia-Herzegovina's Tarik Muharemovic during the last 32.

The consensus was that Balogun's challenge was made without malice or intent, but the forward raked his studs down the back of Muharemovic's leg and onto his ankle, as shown on slow-motion replays.

Balogun was automatically given a one-game ban as a result of his red card, and the USA could not appeal the decision due to the lack of such a process for the World Cup.

However, in an extraordinary turn of events, FIFA announced on Sunday evening that Balogun's ban had been suspended and the forward would be available for the last 16, as per article 27 of the FIFA disciplinary code.

Belgium 'considering all options' after Folarin Balogun red card reversal

© Iconsport / Paul Kitagaki Jr. / ZUMA Press Wire

The article states that FIFA has the right to suspend bans for non-match fixing offences, and the decision was quickly hailed by president Donald Trump, who praised FIFA for reversing a "great injustice" on his Truth Social platform.

Belgium were unsurprisingly left apoplectic, though, as the Red Devils cited other articles of the FIFA disciplinary code that meant Balogun's original suspension should have been upheld.

"The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) is astonished by FIFA's decision to declare suspended United States player Folarin Balogun eligible to play in the USA–Belgium match on Monday, 6 July at 5:00 p.m. (Seattle time)," Belgium said.

"FIFA bases its decision on Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. This provision states that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee may decide to suspend the enforcement of a previously imposed disciplinary sanction.

"However, Article 66.4 of the same FIFA Disciplinary Code clearly provides that a red card (sending-off) automatically results in a suspension for the team's next match, as has been the case for all previous red cards issued during this FIFA World Cup.

"Furthermore, and irrespective of the above, the decision is in direct contradiction with the provisions of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Competition Regulations, as set out in Article 10.5: 'If a player or team official is sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card (second caution), they will automatically be suspended from their team's subsequent match. In addition, further sanctions may be imposed.'"

"The automatic nature of such a suspension was also explicitly reaffirmed in FIFA World Cup 2026 Circular No. 16, which was distributed to all participating member associations on 12 May 2026.

"The same rule is reiterated at every FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Coordination Meeting prior to each match and is included in all FIFA World Cup 2026 workshop presentations.

"In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options."

Balogun's reprieve represents a significant boost for the USA, as the Monaco marksman has been directly involved in four goals at the 2026 World Cup, scoring three goals and setting up one more.

Folarin Balogun red card reversal: What happens next?

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire, Media Punch, DeFodi Images

In the immediate future, Belgium have likely gained a host of new supporters for their match against the USA, who have also been left bewildered by FIFA's decision to hand Balogun a get-out-of-jail-free card.

The last line of Belgium's statement suggests that the Red Devils will explore legal routes to ensure that their own sense of justice is done, and the obvious option would be to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

As an extreme last resort, Belgian players or staff could engage in some sort of pre-game or post-game protest, although such measures would risk severe consequences for the rest of their World Cup campaign.

Meanwhile, Balogun must be careful not to receive a second straight red card on Monday, as the striker will not be let off the hook twice in quick succession.