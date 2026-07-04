USA vs. Belgium: Head-to-head record and past meetings | World Cup 2026

By Seye Omidiora | 04 Jul 2026 23:04

Battling for a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 World Cup against either Portugal or Spain, the USA and Belgium square off in a tantalising last-16 showdown on American soil.

Mauricio Pochettino's side topped Group D before securing a 2-0 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the round of 32 to keep their dreams of a first final-eight appearance since 2002 alive.

Meanwhile, Rudi Garcia's men staged a sensational late fightback from two goals down against Senegal in the previous round, with Youri Tielemans eventually netting a 120th-minute penalty to seal a dramatic 3-2 win.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

USA vs. Belgium: Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 7

USA wins: 1

Draws: 0

Belgium wins: 6

Far from the most frequent fixture in international football, the USA and Belgium have locked horns just seven times down the years since their first battle in 1930.

The Stars and Stripes prevailed 3-0 on that historic day in Uruguay during the first-ever World Cup, a result that still stands as their solitary success against the Red Devils.

Following that opening defeat, Belgium have gone on a dominant six-match winning streak against their American counterparts that continues to this day.

The European outfit ground out a trio of low-scoring friendly victories across 1995, 1998 and 2011 before the fixture evolved into a much more high-scoring affair in the modern era.

The most significant competitive meeting of recent times came in the 2014 World Cup last 16, where an inspired performance from USA goalkeeper Tim Howard dragged the tie into extra time before goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku secured a 2-1 win for Belgium.

The two nations most recently crossed paths in an entertaining March 2026 friendly, which saw Rudi Garcia's side cruise to an emphatic 5-2 victory.

Prior to this upcoming knockout clash, the competitive head-to-head record is perfectly split down the middle with one World Cup victory each, meaning the vast majority of Belgium's historical superiority has been forged in friendly matches.

USA vs. Belgium: Previous meetings

Mar 28, 2026: USA 2-5 Belgium (International Friendlies)

Jul 01, 2014: Belgium 2-1 USA (World Cup)

May 29, 2013: USA 2-4 Belgium (International Friendlies)

Sep 06, 2011: Belgium 1-0 USA (International Friendlies)

Feb 25, 1998: Belgium 2-0 USA (International Friendlies)

Apr 22, 1995: Belgium 1-0 USA (International Friendlies)

Jul 13, 1930: USA 3-0 Belgium (World Cup)

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