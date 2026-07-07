Mauricio Pochettino’s immediate priority becomes clear as he addresses USA future after World Cup exit

By Oliver Thomas | 07 Jul 2026 09:00 , Last updated: 07 Jul 2026 09:00

Mauricio Pochettino will not make an immediate decision on his future as USA head coach following the nation’s World Cup 2026 exit at the last-16 stage.

The Stars and Stripes were second best in Seattle as they suffered a 4-1 defeat to Belgium on Monday, missing out on their first World Cup quarter-final appearance since 2002.

Pochettino was appointed USA boss in September 2024 and has taken charge of 31 international matches in total, winning 17, drawing two and losing 12 across all competitions.

The 54-year-old’s contract with the national team expires this summer and it is understood that a new four-year deal is on the table, which would take him through to the end of the 2030 World Cup.

Pochettino is currently earning $6m a year, making him the highest-paid coach in US soccer history, but the Argentine is not prepare to rush into a decision over his future in the dugout.

Speaking to reporters about his future after USA’s loss to Belgium, Pochettino said: “In the next weeks, we can start to talk if the federation wants to talk.

© Imago / Xinhua

Pochettino will not rush into making decision on USA future

“Right now, it’s about resting a little bit, to think, have conversations with the federation to see what the decision is. I’m so happy. We’ve built a very good relationship, now is not a moment to talk about (my future). Now is a moment to assess the tournament.”

Pochettino added: “This journey was amazing. It’s still not even been two years at the federation. A cycle is four years. Today we closed a chapter about assessing players.

“Now, we have a complete assessment from a lot of players. If we commit to be here in the future, we have a clear idea about (the players). Before it was difficult. We didn’t have official games.

“The legacy of the group of players and staff is the perfect mindset now. It’s amazing to keep growing.”

Pochettino oversaw USA’s poorest performance at this summer’s tournament against Belgium; the former Tottenham Hotspur boss was visibly angry during the match, as calamitous defending led to Belgium’s second goal shortly after Malick Tillman had equalised for the hosts.

“Today we didn’t show our real quality as a team,” said Pochettino. “I want to congratulate Belgium, they were good, but we were not at our level, we never connected with the game. We started in a poor way and never (got into) the flow of the game.”

© Iconsport / Zuma

Pochettino on Balogun controversy: “We don’t need to find another excuse”

A huge talking point before kickoff was the controversial decision to allow USA striker Folarin Balogun to play after he was given a reprieve by FIFA from his red card suspension, a decision aided by an intervention from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Balogun started for the USA but was unable to inspire his team to success over Belgium, while Pochettino has insisted that the scandal involving his star striker was neither a distraction nor an excuse for the defeat.

“We were not good enough today,” said Pochettino. “We don’t need to find another excuse. Belgium were better than us. That’s it. It’s very clear. It was really tough from the beginning. We didn’t show what normally the team will show - and that is the reality.

“I think we need to learn. It’s a process to learn. We need to assess that game, and we need to see why we didn’t approach the game in the same way as the rest of the World Cup.

“Maybe the explanation is so easy - it wasn’t our day, in the quality and individual. Of course, the principal responsible is myself and yes, we need to see and to check what we did, because it wasn’t the performance or way that normally we play.”

USA are scheduled to return to action during the next international break in September, but an official fixture is yet to be pencilled in, and it remains to be seen whether Pochettino will be in charge.