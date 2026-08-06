Preview: Grimsby Town vs Blackpool - prediction, team news, lineups

Both having ambitions of advancing to the second round of the EFL Cup, Grimsby Town and Blackpool will lock horns on Saturday afternoon.

Grimsby will once again play their league football in League Two in the coming season, while Blackpool have remained in the third tier.

Match preview

Grimsby finished seventh in League Two last season, which saw them make the playoffs, but they were beaten by Salford City in the semi-finals, with the Mariners therefore remaining in the fourth tier of English football.

David Artell's side will be expecting to challenge high up the division again this term, and their new League Two campaign will begin against Exeter City on August 15.

The Mariners have played a lot of football during pre-season, taking to the field on seven occasions, only losing once, which was a 3-2 reverse to Grimsby Borough last time out.

Grimsby have boosted their squad with the arrivals of three players this summer, with Andy Cook, Josh Andrews and Harvey Cartwright joining.

There have been seven first-team departures, meanwhile, and there are expected to be more incomings and outgoings before the summer transfer window closes.

© Imago / Every Second Media

As for Blackpool, four new signings have been made this summer, with Jordan Williams, Dion Charles, Ilmari Niskanen and Karoy Anderson joining the club.

Meanwhile, Ryan Finnigan, Ashley Fletcher and James Husband have departed.

The Seasiders finished 13th in League One last season and will therefore again operate in the third tier of English football during the 2026-27 campaign.

Ian Evatt's side have played four friendlies this summer and three of those have ended in defeats, including a 1-0 reverse to Port Vale last time out, so it would be fair to say that Grimsby have had the stronger pre-season of the two clubs.

Blackpool are currently working towards the start of their 2026-27 League One campaign, which comes against Wycombe Wanderers on August 15.

Grimsby Town pre-season form:

Blackpool pre-season form:

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Grimsby have not reported any injury problems ahead of their pre-season contest with Blackpool on Saturday afternoon, and a strong XI is expected to take to the field.

There should be an official debut between the sticks for Cartwright, who has been signed on loan from Premier League outfit Hull City this summer.

There should also be a spot in the final third of the field for Charles Vernam; Jaze Kabia is likely to start, meanwhile, despite the strong speculation linking him with a move to Plymouth Argyle.

As for Blackpool, Niall Ennis and Dale Taylor are likely to feature as the front two for the League One outfit against Grimsby in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The visitors have not reported any fresh injury concerns for this match, and there are not expected to be any major surprises, with Josh Bowler also in line to start.

There will be a spot between the sticks for Bailey Peacock-Farrell, while Hayden Coulson is set to be another notable starter.

Grimsby Town possible starting lineup:

Cartwright; Rodgers, Kacurri, McJannet, Sweeney; Doyle, Amaluzor, Green, Walker; Vernam, Kabia

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Williams, Casey, Ashworth, Coulson; Brown, Anderson, Bowler, Niskanen; Taylor, Ennis

We say: Grimsby Town 0-2 Blackpool

Grimsby have had a good pre-season, but Blackpool are the stronger side, and we are backing the visitors to navigate their way into the next round of the tournament.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.