Preview: Leyton Orient vs Oxford United - prediction, team news, lineups

Leyton Orient will welcome Oxford United in the first round of the EFL Cup on Saturday.

Both teams are preparing for the start of their 2026-27 League One campaigns, but the duo will first face off for a spot in the second round of the League Cup.

Match preview

Orient have been incredibly busy during pre-season, taking to the field on eight occasions, including a 7-1 success over Waltham Abbey in their last friendly on August 4.

The O's finished 20th in League One last season, narrowly avoiding relegation to League Two, and their aim for the new campaign will be to push higher up the division.

Richie Wellens' side will begin their new League One campaign against Sheffield Wednesday on August 15, before also taking on Wigan Athletic and Barnsley in the latter stages of the month.

Orient have also had a busy summer in terms of ins and outs, with Joseph Olowu, Isaac Hayden and Nathan Baxter among those make the move to the club.

The team's best-ever performance in the EFL Cup came in the 1962-63 tournament, when they made it to the fifth round of the competition.

© Imago

As for Oxford United, four wins have been posted from their four pre-season matches, overcoming Aldershot Town, Barnet, Crawley and Ipswich Town.

The U's finished 22nd in the Championship last season to drop into League One, and their main focus for this term will be to challenge for a return to the second tier.

Oxford United have made two signings this summer, bringing in Frankie Kent and Ruben Roosken, while there have also been a number of first-team departures.

The club are currently under a transfer embargo, meaning that younger players will need to step up.

Aaron Ramsey's side will open their new League One season against MK Dons on August 15, and they will be expecting to make a serious challenge for promotion this term.