Preview: Ipswich Town vs Rayo Vallecano - prediction, team news, lineups

Ipswich Town's pre-season continues on Saturday when they welcome Rayo Vallecano to Portman Road.

The hosts are back in the Premier League, having earned promotion from the Championship last season, while the visitors remain in La Liga.

Match preview

Ipswich finished second in the Championship to earn an immediate return to the Premier League, but they are entering a new era after manager Kieran McKenna quit at the end of the season.

McKenna had been in charge for four-and-a-half years, but decided to step down in order to spend more time with his family and has been replaced by Gary O'Neil.

Ipswich have made a number of new signings so far this summer, with the likes of Emersonn, Abdul Fatawu, Florentino Luis, Issa Diop, Kjell Scherpen and Chuba Akpom joining the club.

The Tractor Boys also appear to be finding some form in pre-season, having picked up consecutive victories after Wycombe Wanderers and Le Havre following disappointing defeats to Osasuna and Oxford United.

O'Neil felt the 1-0 win over Le Havre was a "decent performance" from his side and believes the clash with Vallecano will "feel more like a real game".

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Rayo Vallecano enjoyed an impressive campaign last season as they finished eighth in La Liga and reached the UEFA Conference League final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Crystal Palace.

However, they have lost their highly-rated head coach Inigo Perez to Villarreal and key defender Pep Chavarria looks set to join Chelsea.

Benat San Jose has been appointed as Perez's replacement and he will be looking to continue his predecessor's good work.

Vallecano picked up their first pre-season win last week, a dramatic 3-2 victory over Charleroi, following disappointing 2-1 defeats to Hearts and Feyenoord.

Ipswich Town pre-season friendly form:

Rayo Vallecano pre-season friendly form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Zuma

Emersonn is expected to get the nod up front for Ipswich ahead of Akpom and George Hirst, with fellow new signings Fatawu and Daizen Maeda providing support out wide.

Luis could make his first appearance since joining from Burnley, with the midfielder expected to partner Cameron Humphreys.

Alemao is likely to lead the line for Rayo Vallecano, with Jorge de Frutos, Randy Nteka and Fran Perez set to feature behind him.

Captain Oscar Valentin is set to be partnered in midfield by Unai Lopez.

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Palmer; Furlong, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis; Humphreys, Luis; Maeda, Mehmeti, Fatawu; Emersonn

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Fernández, Lejeune, Balliu; Valentin, Lopez; De Frutos, Nteka, Perez; Alemao

We say: Ipswich Town 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Ipswich have the stronger squad on paper and look to have found some form under their new boss, which is why we are backing them to win this friendly.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.