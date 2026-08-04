Chelsea transfer news: Blues closing in on agreement for La Liga star to strengthen 'priority' position

By Ben Sully | 05 Aug 2026 00:53

Chelsea have reportedly moved to the brink of agreeing a deal for Rayo Vallecano defender Pep Chavarria.

The Blues are in need of a new left-back after selling Spain international Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid earlier this summer.

Chelsea quickly identified Chavarria as a suitable option but initially failed with an €9m (£7.74m) offer for the Rayo full-back.

The west London club have refused to give up in their pursuit and are now close to making Chavarria the latest addition of a busy window.

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Chelsea on brink of Chavarria transfer

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are on the verge of reaching a final agreement with Rayo over a permanent transfer.

Chavarria has already agreed personal terms with the Blues, and he is expected to receive permission to undergo a medical in due course.

The imminent transfer will see Chavarria fill one of the 'priority' positions in Xabi Alonso's squad.

With over 250 senior club appearances under his belt, he will add valuable experience to a left-back spot that currently has 20-year-old Jorrel Hato and 18-year-old Landon Emenalo as its main options.

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Is Chavarria ready to make the step up?

While Chavarria has established a reputation as a consistent La Liga performer, there may be concern about whether he can make the step up to a club of Chelsea's size and ambition.

Chavarria spent the first six years of his senior career playing outside the Spanish top flight for Figueres, Olot and Real Zaragoza.

The left-back eventually achieved his La Liga dream in August 2022 when he completed a move to Rayo, a club he has since represented on 125 occasions.

Chavarria has helped the Madrid-based side achieve back-to-back eighth-placed finishes in the last two seasons, as well as featuring heavily in the knockout rounds of the run to the Conference League final last term.

Having worked hard to reach this stage of his career, Chavarria clearly has the team ethic and positive attitude that Alonso wants to add to his squad, something that was apparent with the signings of Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck.

However, only time will tell whether he can reach the level required to be a regular starter for one of the biggest Premier League clubs.