Tottenham transfer news: Nicolas Jackson 'truth' revealed after £65m Chelsea claim

By Ben Knapton | 04 Aug 2026 15:41

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have no desire to make a move for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson during the summer transfer window.

Earlier on Tuesday, shock claims emerged over Tottenham's apparent interest in Jackson, whose future is in limbo after a mixed loan spell at Bayern Munich last season.

The 25-year-old came up with 11 goals and four assists in 34 matches for the Bundesliga champions, largely playing second fiddle to Harry Kane in the top flight and Champions League.

Jackson's loan included an agreement for a £56.2m obligation to buy if he made a set number of appearances, but he would have had to have represented Bayern 40 times for that clause to remain mandatory.

Bayern still had the option to keep the Senegal international, but they decided against extending their partnership, and Jackson will soon return to Chelsea for pre-season training following the World Cup.

Tottenham 'not expected' to explore Nicolas Jackson move

© Iconsport / Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images

Xabi Alonso has hinted that Jackson could have a future at Chelsea, but the former Villarreal man now faces additional attacking competition from new signing Danny Welbeck, alongside Joao Pedro, Liam Delap and new signing Emmanuel Emegha.

However, Tottenham will seemingly not be offering him an escape route, as Alasdair Gold claims that Spurs are not expected to explore a deal for Jackson in the current summer window.

The Blues have apparently slapped a £65m price tag on the head of the striker, whose contract runs until 2023, although it is not clear whether that valuation had impacted Spurs' supposed interest at all.

Jackson - who is also thought to have caught the eye of Aston Villa this summer - has registered 30 goals and 12 assists in 81 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions since his 2023 arrival from Villarreal.

Do Tottenham need to sign another striker this summer?

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Tottenham are not short of players who can operate through the middle, as Dominic Solanke, Richarlison, Dane Scarlett and Mathys Tel are all on the books, although the latter has mainly played out wide in pre-season so far.

Furthermore, 22-year-old Scarlett is yet to have a first-team breakthrough and could very well be on the move this summer, while Richarlison is now in the final 12 months of his contract.

However, Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed his desire to keep hold of Richarlison, who has already scored twice in pre-season after netting a club-high 12 goals in all competitions last season.

The 29-year-old does not appear to be in concrete talks with any rival clubs, nor is he forcing an exit, although Spurs are now running the risk of losing their £50m investment for nothing in 2027 if they do not sell this summer.

Given Solanke's fitness concerns too, a new striker would still not go amiss, and Tottenham have apparently identified an 'ambitious' alternative to Jackson.