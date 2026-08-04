Tottenham transfer news today: Done deals, live updates and rumours - August 4

By Ben Knapton | 04 Aug 2026 06:16

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live Tottenham Hotspur transfer news blog on Tuesday, August 4!

Stay up to date with all of the latest developments surrounding the incomings and outgoings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as head coach Roberto De Zerbi endeavours to steer Spurs away from the Premier League relegation zone during his first full season at the helm.

Today's Tottenham transfer headlines

Tottenham transfer news today: What's happening on August 4?

Spurs' attacking search has belatedly gathered pace, as the Lilywhites are believed to have identified Victor Osimhen as an ambitious striker target, with the club understood to have made an initial enquiry to Galatasaray for the Nigeria international valued by the Turkish club at around £65m.

Spurs are preparing a bid in the range of £50m to £55m, with the gap between the two positions expected to require further negotiation, though the club is said to have received internal approval to push ahead and believes personal terms would not present a major roadblock.

Osimhen scored 22 goals and added eight assists in 33 appearances for Galatasaray last season and represents a potential major upgrade on Richarlison, who remains in his final year of contract and whose future is still unresolved following De Zerbi's public admission that the situation requires a direct conversation between manager and player.

The pursuit is complicated by competition from Manchester United, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, while Barcelona have also earmarked Osimhen as an ideal Robert Lewandowski successor.

The Cody Gakpo situation also received further clarity, with Liverpool affirming they have no intention of selling the Dutch forward unless an extraordinary financial offer arrives, leaving Spurs facing a route to the winger that would likely cost more than £70m, on top of a summer spend that has already exceeded £200m.

Savinho's transfer from Manchester City is still in the works, but there has been no major movement on that £60m pursuit, as Spurs fans eagerly await news of a breakthrough.