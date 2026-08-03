Liverpool transfer news: Reds stance on Cody Gakpo 'revealed' amid Tottenham interest

By Saikat Mandal | 03 Aug 2026 15:32

Liverpool reportedly have no plans to offload Cody Gakpo during the summer transfer window.

Gakpo joined the Reds from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 under Jurgen Klopp and has established himself as an important figure at Anfield ever since.

The Netherlands international has made 180 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool, scoring 50 goals and providing 23 assists.

Although Gakpo remains under contract until 2030, his future has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, with Tottenham Hotspur heavily linked with a move for the winger.

Liverpool transfer stance on Cody Gakpo

© Imago

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are not considering selling Gakpo to a Premier League rival this summer.

The report adds that, given the inflated transfer fees seen throughout the current window, it would take an enormous offer to even tempt the Reds into negotiations.

Liverpool have already lost Mohamed Salah and have only brought in Victor Munoz from Osasuna in a £34.5m deal, while Andoni Iraola has publicly stressed the need for further attacking reinforcements before the transfer deadline.

The Reds continue to be strongly linked with Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, but his potential arrival is not expected to threaten Gakpo's standing within the squad.

Tottenham transfer news: Spurs eye new winger?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Having already strengthened their defence and midfield this summer, Roberto De Zerbi is now understood to be targeting another high-quality winger.

Gakpo is believed to be among the names under consideration, while Tottenham are also reportedly interested in Manchester City attacker Omar Marmoush, who endured a disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign with Egypt.

The north London club have also been heavily linked with a move for Man City winger Savinho, although they are yet to submit a formal offer for either player.

As things stand, Liverpool appear determined to keep hold of Gakpo, but if that stance were to soften, Tottenham's summer spending could comfortably surpass the £300m mark.