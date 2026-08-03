Bradley Barcola to Liverpool: Reds 'open' talks with PSG for winger signing as initial bid value revealed

By Saikat Mandal | 03 Aug 2026 16:43

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal to sign Bradley Barcola this summer.

The versatile 23-year-old joined PSG from Lyon in the summer of 2023 and has since made 152 appearances for the French giants, scoring 39 goals across all competitions.

The France international has already won three Ligue 1 titles and two Champions League crowns with PSG, but he is reportedly open to a fresh challenge where he can establish himself as an undisputed first-choice starter.

Barcola is understood to be keen on a move to Anfield, with personal terms unlikely to prove an obstacle should the two clubs reach an agreement.

Bradley Barcola update: Liverpool open talks with PSG?

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have begun negotiations with the French champions over the signing of the highly-rated winger.

The Reds have reportedly indicated an opening offer in the region of €100m (£85.7m), although that figure falls well short of PSG's valuation.

It has been widely reported that the European champions are seeking a fee of around £145m, but Liverpool will hope to negotiate a deal significantly below that asking price.

Bradley Barcola will be terrific signing for Liverpool

© Iconsport / Harry Langer/DeFodi Images

Liverpool have strengthened their wide options with the arrival of Victor Munoz from Osasuna, but Andoni Iraola has made no secret of his desire to bring in further attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

Capable of operating on either flank, Barcola combines blistering pace with outstanding dribbling ability and directness, qualities that would make him an ideal fit for Iraola's high-intensity style of play.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Cody Gakpo, but Liverpool are reportedly unwilling to entertain offers for the Netherlands international unless an extraordinary bid arrives.

The Reds must also address other areas of the squad, with a new centre-back and potentially a defensive midfielder also high on the club's list of priorities.

It promises to be a busy end to the transfer window at Anfield, but securing Barcola's signature would represent a major statement of intent ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.