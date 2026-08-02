Liverpool 2-4 Leeds: Major injury concern as Andoni Iraola gives Jeremie Frimpong update amidst huge transfer window dilemma

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Aug 2026 23:49

Liverpool right-back Jeremie Frimpong was forced off during his team's 4-2 loss to Leeds United on Sunday, but Andoni Iraola has suggested that he is not injured.

The defender was part of the starting lineup that faced Premier League opponents Leeds in a pre-season friendly, and he enjoyed a strong first half, with the Merseysiders racing into a 2-0 lead by the interval.

Frimpong moved into a more advanced position late in the game, with Iraola opting to leave him on despite making four changes at half time.

That may have proven to be a costly mistake given the Dutchman kicked the ball out of play in the final 20 minutes before being replaced by Calum Scanlon.

Iraola commented after the game that he believed that Frimpong was forced off because of an "overload" rather than an injury, but his substitution will still be concerning to fans.

© Imago / APL

Liverpool injury crisis: Andoni Iraola left short at right-back

If Frimpong is injured, it will come as a particular blow to Iraola, who is already without both Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez.

Gomez is expected to be sidelined for at least a month, while Bradley could miss many months, and that leaves Calvin Ramsey as the only natural right-back option for the head coach.

Liverpool begin their Premier League campaign on August 23 against Newcastle United, and Iraola already faces the prospect of having to move midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai into defence.

The Reds hierarchy must sanction the addition of another defender if they are to avoid injuries derailing what could be a promising first season for their new manager.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Liverpool transfer news: Who could the Reds sign?

Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence has been tentatively linked with a move to Anfield, and he is surplus to requirements at Spurs given he is not likely to dislodge Pedro Porro from the starting XI.

The Reds are reportedly prepared to commit at least £100m towards the signing of Bradley Barcola, and that could significantly reduce their remaining transfer budget.

Cody Gakpo has been touted as a serious target of Tottenham's, so perhaps the Merseysiders should look into the possibility of striking a swap deal with Spurs.