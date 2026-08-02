Liverpool transfer news: £30m midfielder prepared to 'push' for Anfield exit

By Ben Knapton | 02 Aug 2026 08:58

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is allegedly ready to 'push' through an exit from Anfield amid renewed interest from Inter Milan.

The 25-year-old's long-term future remains unresolved heading into the new season, and he will still be able to leave the Reds for nothing in 2027 as things stand.

Liverpool have also made no attempts to tie Jones down to a new deal, and the Englishman's next career move was plunged into the spotlight following an on-field outburst after the Reds' friendly win over Wrexham.

The incident - also involving Dominik Szoboszlai, Kostas Tsimikas and Jeremie Frimpong - is now just water under the bridge, but Jones's spat did little to quell transfer speculation.

Inter Milan tried and failed to sign Jones over the winter, but recent reports have claimed that the Serie A side are willing to get closer to Liverpool's asking price, said to be around £35m.

Curtis Jones ready to 'push' for Liverpool exit

© Iconsport / News Images/Alamy

Now, TEAMtalk claims that Inter are increasingly confident about their chances of sealing a deal for the midfielder, who is now prepared to take action to force a move to San Siro.

While Inter are yet to bow to Liverpool's £35m demands, there is growing belief that a £30m package could be enough to prise Jones away from Anfield, given that the Reds are running the risk of losing him for nothing next year.

Andoni Iraola has publicly announced his desire to keep Jones at Liverpool, but the Spaniard is not willing to let the situation drag on and would prefer a sale sooner rather than later if no compromise can be reached over a stay.

Furthermore, the report adds that Liverpool are not planning any future contract talks with their academy graduate, who has been a consistent first-team fixture since the 2020-21 season.

Jones has now amassed 22 goals and 25 assists in 228 matches for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring three and setting up three more across 49 matches in 2025-26.

Can Liverpool cope if Curtis Jones leaves?

© Imago / RHR-Foto

Jones has never achieved undisputed first-team starter status at Liverpool, but the England international still plays an incredibly high volume of matches - 131 over the past three seasons.

Jones's fitness record has also shown steady signs of improvement too; after missing 47 games in all competitions between the 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons, he has sat out just nine matches over the last two campaigns.

At face value, Liverpool are not short of midfielders, but Wataru Endo and Stefan Bajcetic are working their way back from serious injuries, Trey Nyoni is just 19 years old, and Dominik Szoboszlai may be required in a more attacking role next season if the Reds fail to sign a direct Mohamed Salah replacement.

Therefore, Liverpool should not allow Jones to move on without having already brought in a new man to absorb his responsibilities, or at least having a deal in the pipeline.