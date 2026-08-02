Transfer news and rumours today: Man United make striker decision, Chelsea flop on the move

By Ben Knapton | 02 Aug 2026 09:59

Manchester United have decided to keep teenage striker Enzo Kana-Biyik for the 2026-27 season, rather than loan out the 19-year-old.

The Red Devils brought Kana-Biyik to the club from Le Havre last summer, but he was immediately sent out on loan to Swiss outfit Lausanne-Sport.

The 6ft 2in striker managed just one goal and one assist in 26 games during the 2025-26 season, though, having struggled with injuries while failing to become a consistent starter for Lausanne.

Nevertheless, the Manchester Evening News reports that Kana-Biyik will remain at Old Trafford for the upcoming campaign, while a plethora of his teenage teammates will be offloaded temporarily.

Kana-Biyik is expected to represent the Under-21s with occasional exposure to first-team training, and the potential to make senior squads in cup competitions.

Red Devils coaches have apparently been left impressed with what they have seen so far from the 2007-born striker, who is under contract at Old Trafford until 2030.

Brighton receive 'formal approach' for Facundo Buonanotte

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However, one young Premier League player who will be on the move this summer is Facundo Buonanotte, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentina international showed glimpses of his potential during the 2024-25 season with Leicester City, managing five goals and two assists in 31 Premier League games as the Foxes dropped down to the Championship.

Buonanotte's 2025-26 season was a forgettable one, though, as the 21-year-old played just eight matches during a failed Chelsea loan spell, before representing Leeds United on a mere four occasions in the second half of the campaign.

Only under contract at the Amex Stadium for another two seasons, Buonanotte has attracted interest from several clubs ahead of a move away from Brighton, Romano claims.

Fallen German giants Schalke 04 have apparently made a formal approach for the attacker, who has also attracted glances from Premier League and La Liga teams.

Buonanotte has made a total of 50 appearances for Brighton since joining in a £5.1m deal from Rosario Central in 2023, scoring five goals and setting up two more.

Leeds to open contract talks with Brenden Aaronson?

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Buonanotte played second fiddle to Brenden Aaronson during the second half of last season, as the USA international enjoyed his most productive Premier League campaign yet.

Aaronson managed four goals and five assists in 37 top-flight games for Daniel Farke's side, who comfortably retained their Premier League status with a 47-point total.

The 25-year-old is now in the last 12 months of his contract, but according to Football Insider, the Whites will soon hold a new round of talks with his representatives in the hope of extending his terms.

Aaronson supposedly wants to remain at Elland Road for the long-term, but there has been no progress in negotiations, and the Whites are now hoping for a breakthrough over the summer.

However, the report adds that Farke wants to strengthen his number 10 options this summer, which could harm Aaronson's game-time prospects for the upcoming campaign.

Leeds paid £28.1m to sign Aaronson from Red Bull Salzburg in 2022, since when he has amassed 14 goals and 10 assists in 129 appearances for the Whites in all tournaments.

James Tavernier 'open' to Ligue 1 adventure

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Lastly, Rangers legend James Tavernier has supposedly attracted interest from two Ligue 1 clubs as he ponders his next career move.

The veteran right-back ended an 11-year stint at Ibrox at the end of last season, after coming up with a magnificent 144 goals and 148 assists in 565 matches for Rangers.

A one-time Scottish champion and Europa League runner-up, Tavernier departed Rangers as their fifth-highest appearance maker in history, and their all-time leading penalty scorer with 69 spot kicks converted.

Tavernier has been a free agent since his Gers contract expired on July 1, but according to Ben Jacobs, both Nice and Paris FC have shown interest in the defender.

Furthermore, Tavernier is open to testing himself in Ligue 1, although there does not appear to have been a formal approach from either suitor yet.

Tavernier holds the record for the most career goals ever scored by a right-back in senior men's football, netting 152 times across spells at Rangers, Rotherham United and Bristol City.