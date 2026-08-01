Man United transfer news: Favourite for Altay Bayindir 'emerges' as goalkeeper nears Old Trafford exit

By Matt Law | 01 Aug 2026 16:54 , Last updated: 01 Aug 2026 16:55

La Liga outfit Celta Vigo are reportedly at the head of the queue for Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, with a move potentially being confirmed in the near future.

Man United will once again have Senne Lammens as their number one goalkeeper next season, while Karl Darlow has been brought in as the number two.

Tom Heaton - Man United's third-choice stopper - played the full 90 minutes of Saturday's pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid, which the Red Devils won 2-1.

Turkey international Bayindir returned to the squad for the Atletico clash after lining back up with the squad following the 2026 World Cup.

However, the fact that he did not take to the field was telling.

© Imago

Celta 'leading the race' for Man United's Bayindir

According to the Manchester Evening News, Celta are currently working on a season-long loan move for the 28-year-old.

The report claims that other clubs are also keen on Bayindir, including one team looking to sign the Turkish stopper on a permanent basis.

However, Celta are confident that they will be able to get a deal over the line.

Bayindir arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2023 off the back of making 145 appearances in all competitions for Fenerbahce.

© Imago

Bayindir is set to leave Man United this summer

The goalkeeper has only featured on 17 occasions for Man United in all competitions, though, finding it difficult to make his mark for the English giants.

Bayindir did start the 2025-26 season as Man United's number one due to the struggles of Andre Onana, but he was eventually replaced between the sticks by Lammens.

Onana has returned to Trabzonspor on loan this summer, while Radek Vitek, who was so impressive on loan at Bristol City in the Championship last season, is also set to depart.