Preview: York City vs Crawley Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 01 Aug 2026 17:04 , Last updated: 01 Aug 2026 17:12

York City and Crawley Town get their 2026-27 campaign underway when they meet in the preliminary round of the EFL Cup at the York Community Stadium on Monday night.

The Minstermen secured promotion back to League Two by winning the National League in dramatic fashion last season, while the visitors survived relegation from the fourth tier by the barest of all margins and will be hoping for a far more comfortable campaign this time around.

Match preview

York City return to the EFL Cup for the first time in over a decade after ending a memorable 2025-26 campaign by winning the league and gaining promotion back to the English Football League.

The Minstermen accumulated 108 points to edge Rochdale to the National League title on the final day, with Josh Stones's dramatic 113th-minute equaliser ensuring they avoided the playoffs and sealed their spot in the only automatic place in the division.

York's promotion was built on an outstanding attacking record, with their 114 league goals the highest total recorded by any side across England's top five divisions last season.

Despite overseeing one of the club's greatest campaigns in recent history, Stuart Maynard departed shortly after promotion, ending his reign with 33 victories from 45 matches and an impressive 73.3% win rate.

His successor is Scott Lindsey, who swapped Crawley for York this summer after helping the Red Devils narrowly preserve their League Two status last season.

Preparations for the new campaign have been somewhat mixed, however, with York winning just two of their six pre-season friendlies while suffering three defeats, although a return to competitive action offers a fresh opportunity to build momentum and start the new campaign where they left off last time out.

© Imago

Crawley, meanwhile, head into the new season under Colin Kazim-Richards, who has overseen just seven matches since replacing Scott Lindsey and successfully guiding the Red Devils away from relegation last season.

The Red Devils survived by just a single point after ending last season with three consecutive draws, and they will be determined to avoid another campaign spent looking over their shoulders.

Like their opponents, pre-season has done little to inspire confidence, with victory over Eastleigh their only win of the summer after several underwhelming displays.

Crawley have, however, strengthened their squad ahead of the new season, with Stephen Duke-McKenna, Jude Arthurs and Priestley Farquharson among those arriving who could make their competitive debuts on Monday evening.

History will also provide the visitors with encouragement, as they have never lost to York City in four previous meetings, recording one victory alongside three draws.

York City pre-season form:

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Crawley Town pre-season form:

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Team News

© Imago

While both sides are likely to hand out debuts here, neither team are expected to go with their strongest XI.

York could hand first starts to a number of new arrivals following their busy summer, with Lindsey hoping that key members of the title winning squad will be able to make the step up to the fourth division.

Josh Stones is expected to feature while last season's top scorer and vice-captain Ollie Pearce, who scored 34 league goals in 46 games, could lead the line.

Crawley are also expected to include several summer signings, with Duke-McKenna, Arthurs and Farquharson all pushing for places in the starting XI.

Kazim-Richards is unlikely to make wholesale changes from the sides that have featured heavily during pre-season with former Premier League shot-stopper Vito Mannone a potential candidate to start in goal.

York City possible starting lineup:

McNally; Williams, Palmer, McArthur; Hunt, Read, Maguire, McLaughlin, Newby; Pearce, Hewitt

Crawley Town possible starting lineup:

Mannone; Krasniqi, Barker, Farquharson, Arthurs; Pereira, Watson, Gordon, Duke-McKenna; Biase, Adeyemo

We say: York City 2-1 Crawley Town

While both sides have struggled for consistency during pre-season, York's momentum from last season, combined with home advantage and a free-scoring attack, gives them the edge heading into the new campaign, especially against a side who won just eight times last season.

Crawley are capable of making life difficult and we expect a tight and cagey affair, with York marking their return to the EFL Cup with a 2-1 win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.