Benjamin Sesko transfer latest: Could Bayern Munich really sign Man United striker?

By Matt Law | 01 Aug 2026 16:38 , Last updated: 01 Aug 2026 16:40

Bayern Munich reportedly have an interest in Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko.

The 23-year-old joined Man United during last summer's transfer window off the back of scoring 39 goals and registering eight assists in 87 matches for RB Leipzig.

A successful first season at Old Trafford saw the Slovenia international score 12 goals and register one assist in 32 appearances for the 20-time English champions.

Sesko missed the end of the 2025-26 campaign with a shin issue, which has also sidelined him for his side's pre-season games this summer against Wrexham, Rosenborg and Atletico Madrid.

However, there are believed to be no concerns over the forward missing the start of the season, with a return against Paris Saint-Germain in Man United's next friendly on August 8 expected.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Bayern 'interested' in Man United striker Sesko

There has recently been speculation surrounding Sesko's future, with Bayern thought to be keen.

According to CFBayernInsider, the German champions are interested in Sesko, with Vincent Kompany's team looking to bring in another centre-forward.

The report claims that Bayern remain confident over a new contract for Harry Kane, but there is a strong chance that the England captain will drop into a deeper area in the not too distant future.

Bayern have boosted their attack this summer with the signing of Ismael Saibari, but the Munich giants want to bring in a centre-forward to play ahead of Kane.

© Imago / Action Plus

Bayern 'looking' for striker to play ahead of Kane

The Bundesliga champions were allegedly keen on Sesko in the summer of 2024 but ultimately decided against completing a deal due to the money involved.

Man United are highly unlikely to sanction a sale for Sesko in the near future, certainly not this summer, as the 20-time English champions prepare for the new season.

Sesko is regarded as a vital part of Michael Carrick's plans moving forward, so it is incredibly difficult to imagine him leaving Old Trafford in the near future.

Bayern are said to be keeping a close eye on his situation, though, with a move to Allianz Arena at some stage in the future certainly a possibility depending on how his career at Man United unfolds.