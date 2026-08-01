Transfer news and rumours today: Everton eyeing Man United forward, PSG to sign Red Devils transfer target

By Matt Law | 01 Aug 2026 13:48 , Last updated: 01 Aug 2026 13:49

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United striker Ethan Wheatley before this summer's transfer window closes for business.

Wheatley, 20, has made four first-team appearances for Man United, including three Premier League outings during the 2023-24 campaign.

The forward has recently spent time out on loan with Walsall, Northampton Town and Bradford City, and he is expected to leave Man United on a permanent basis this summer.

There is believed to be Championship interest in the attacker.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Everton are now lining up a move for Wheatley.

The Toffees are allegedly preparing to make a formal proposal for the striker, who has been capped at Under-20s level by England.

Wheatley is not currently in Man United's pre-season squad, suggesting that a move away from Old Trafford will occur in the not too distant future.

© Iconsport / ProShots

PSG 'closing in' on deal for Man United-linked Godts

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly nearing a deal for Ajax attacker Mika Godts.

There has been a host of speculation surrounding the forward's future this summer, with Man United among the clubs believed to be keen on his signature.

However, according to transfer expert Romano, Godts has now given the green light to make the move to the reigning European champions this summer.

The report claims that talks between the two clubs are underway, with Ajax believed to want in the region of €60m (£51.3m) for the 21-year-old.

The two-time Belgium international has scored 25 goals and registered 27 assists in 113 appearances for Ajax in all competitions.

Godts has received Champions League game time during his time at Ajax, while he has also played in the Europa League, so he will arrive at PSG with European experience.

© Imago / Every Second Media

West Ham 'agree' to sell Potts to Club Brugge

Elsewhere, West Ham United have reportedly agreed to sell midfielder Dan Potts to Club Brugge for a fee in the region of €12m (£10.3m).

The 22-year-old has a contract with West Ham until the summer of 2029, and he had been expected to play an important role for the Hammers in the Championship.

However, according to journalist Mike McGrath, Club Brugge have agreed a €12m (£10.3m) fee with West Ham for the central midfielder.

Club Brugge allegedly view Potts as the ideal replacement for Raphael Onyedika, who is set to make the move to German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt.

Potts has provided one assist in 28 appearances for West Ham in all competitions, including 22 outings in the top flight of English football.