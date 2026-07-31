Man United could be about to sign their "top midfield target" as Real Madrid plan midfielder exit

By Matt Law | 31 Jul 2026 16:44 , Last updated: 31 Jul 2026 16:46

Rodri's expected move to Real Madrid from Manchester City could open the door for Manchester United to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Sports Mole's Football Editor Matt Law.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "Tchouameni is Manchester United's top midfield target"

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The situations are directly linked and intertwined, with Manchester United keeping a close eye on what is happening there.

Tchouameni is Manchester United's top midfield target this summer. They have been linked with many other midfielders, but they are waiting to see what happens here.

The suggestion from reports in Spain is that Real Madrid will sign Rodri and then one of their top midfielders will become available, with Tchouameni being one of those options.

Camavinga is a more complicated option because he is keen to stay at Real Madrid. Tchouameni is also keen to stay but is very much open to moving elsewhere and experiencing a different style of football.

The Premier League is a league that really appeals to Tchouameni.

Camavinga wants to stay at Real Madrid and prove himself, so the question becomes whether Manchester United would want a player who does not really want to join them, and whether Real Madrid could move him on at all.

Real Madrid earlier this summer did not feel that Rodri would be available, but now that he is, they will have to move someone on.

Bellingham is not going to leave, nor is Valverde, so it will likely be one of Camavinga or Tchouameni. Camavinga is a fantastic player, but Tchouameni is the one who would be the desired option in that midfield.

If Rodri signs, Tchouameni might be allowed to leave. Strong reports suggest he has signed a three-year deal with improved wages, but there has been no announcement from Real Madrid, which is strange, and it all ties into the Rodri deal.

It is all linked. It is difficult to see Tchouameni staying if Rodri arrives, given that fitting Rodri, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham, and Arda Guler, who had a really good season last year, into the same squad is simply not possible.

There are not enough spaces, with none of Tchouameni, Rodri, Bellingham, or Valverde willing to sit on the bench. They will have to move someone on, purely from a financial point of view as well.

It is very much one to watch in the coming weeks, and once there is confirmation of the Rodri deal, expect significant movement on the Tchouameni front.