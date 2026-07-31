Transfer news and rumours today: Arne Engels to West Ham, Olwethu Makhanya to Rangers

By Carter White | 31 Jul 2026 16:20

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Celtic midfielder Arne Engels this summer.

The Hammers are preparing for a campaign in the Championship, with West Ham supposedly keen on swooping for Sunderland attacking duo Simon Adingra and Wilson Isidor during the window.

The East Londoners have already waved goodbye to star player Crysencio Summerville but have managed to retain the services of fan favourite Jarrod Bowen, who has thrown his chances of an autumn England call-up in the bin.

Alongside fellow recently-relegated club Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nuno Espirito Santo's side are one of the early favourites to secure automatic promotion from the Championship this season.

According to Sky Sports News, West Ham are aiming to bolster their midfield ranks ahead of the 2026-27 season, hoping to recover from the £85m sale of Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur.

The report claims that the Hammers are in talks over the signing of Celtic enforcer Engels, who netted five goals and provided three assists in 30 Scottish Premiership matches last campaign for the domestic champions.

It is understood that Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest remain interested in the Belgian after they saw an official bid for the 22-year-old rejected on the final day of the winter transfer window.

Martin O'Neill's side are reportedly holding out for at least £25m for the services of Engels, who last featured for Celtic in a pre-season friendly draw against Italian giants AC Milan in Glasgow, Scotland.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Rangers sign South Africa international Makhanya

Focusing on the other side of the Glaswegian divide, Rangers are looking to mount a title push this season after Hearts - and eventually fierce rivals Celtic - claimed the plaudits during the 2025-26 term.

Derek McInnes is the new face in the dugout at Ibrox and has been joined by eight summer signings at the club, the latest coming in the form of Olwethu Makhanya from MLS outfit Philadelphia Union.

The 22-year-old has joined the Gers on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee after a summer of World Cup memories in North America, making the 26-man squad of Group A side South Africa.

Unfortunately, the centre-back failed to make an appearance across Bafana Bafana's four matches at the tournament, however, the experience of a major international competition will benefit the player massively.

As per BBC Sport, Makhanya has signed a four-year deal at Ibrox with the option of a further 12 months, meaning that he could be contracted to the Rangers cause until the summer of 2031.

Speaking after his transfer to the Scottish giants was confirmed, the defender said: "I cannot even explain how I am feeling right now, it is honestly a big honour and a huge blessing for me to join such a big club with so much history.

"I cannot wait to get started. For me, it has always been a dream to play football in Europe, ever since I was a kid, so to be here is a dream come true."

© Iconsport / PA Images

Ex-Liverpool boss Slot turns down Saudi Pro League move?

Finally, it appears that former Liverpool boss Arne Slot has his sights set higher than a move to the Saudi Pro League, with the 47-year-old turning down Al-Ahli, according to a piece by the Daily Mail.

The Dutchman left the Reds in May after masterminding an almighty drop-off from 2025's Premier League triumph, with the Anfield club ending up in fifth spot last term, losing 20 games across all competitions.

It is believed that Saudi side Al-Ahli had made Slot their top managerial target to replace outgoing Matthias Jaissle, who is expected to take over at Newcastle United following Eddie Howe's departure.

Slot is said to be waiting it out for a top European gig, although there was speculation that he could link up with the Netherlands after they dismissed Ronald Koeman at the end of their World Cup campaign.

The 47-year-old has reportedly decided to keep his eggs in the club-football basket for now but is flattered by the admiration from Oranje as they look to return to their glory days on the international scene.