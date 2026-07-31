Preview: Bohemians vs Galway United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 31 Jul 2026 16:23

Bohemians' quest for the League of Ireland title continues when they welcome Galway United to Dalymount Park on Sunday.

Bohs are third with 43 points, seven points from league-leaders Shamrock Rovers, whereas Galway sit in seventh with 28 points following their goalless stalemate with Waterford FC on July 25.

Match preview

Bohemians come into the clash off the back of a penalty-shootout victory against Ballkani in the second round of Conference League qualifying on Thursday, and even though they were beaten 3-2 on the evening, they are now two ties away from the league phase of the competition.

The hosts' most recent League of Ireland fixture was a 2-0 success over Drogheda United on July 3, and that was their third consecutive victory in the top flight.

Alan Reynolds's side are level with second-placed St Patrick's Athletic and league-leaders Shamrock as the team to have scored the most goals so far (40), though their record of 27 conceded is only the third best return in the top flight.

Bohemians only have 11 fixtures left to try and overtake the top two, and though they still have to play both rivals before the end of the season, those matches are both away trips.

Bohs' fortunes at home have been mixed recently, as while they have won their past three outings at Dalymount Park by a combined score of 6-1, they have succumbed to defeat in two of their last three clashes at home in the league.

© Iconsport / David Ribeiro, Alamy Live News

Galway United's draw with Waterford should not be seen as a positive result considering they failed to extend their six-point lead over their matchday opponents, who are in the ninth-placed relegation playoff spot.

A defeat on Sunday could leave them within one game of being dragged into the bottom two, though fans may feel a sense of optimism considering their side are unbeaten in three matches, a stretch in which they won twice.

The visitors have already suffered two losses to Bohs this season - a 4-2 defeat in May and a 1-0 loss in March - and they have in fact suffered four defeats in their last five meetings with Bohemians while only winning once.

Maroon Army have failed to win 15 of their 17 most recent fixtures on the road in all competitions, and a loss on the weekend would represent their 10th in 18 away trips.

John Caulfield's side have found the back of the net in all but one of their last eight away contests, and though they conceded six goals in their past two clashes away from home, those defeats came against St Patrick's Athletic and Shamrock Rovers.

Bohemians League of Ireland Premier form:

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L

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Bohemians form (all competitions):

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D

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Galway United League of Ireland Premier form:

L

W

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D

Galway United form (all competitions):

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L

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W

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D

Team News

© Iconsport / David Ribeiro

Bohemians striker Colm Whelan will be keen to score his 10th goal of the league season, though Douglas James-Taylor will hope to at least make an appearance having netted against Ballkani.

Harry Vaughan could be asked to supply the frontline from a position in attacking midfield role, while he could himself be supported by a double pivot of Dawson Devoy and Jordan Flores.

Goalkeeper Paul Walters will hope to keep his fourth League of Ireland clean sheet this term, but he will need central defenders Cian Byrne and Sam Todd to be at their best.

Galway's only confirmed injury absentee is forward Dara McGuinness, who does not have a return date yet despite picking up his issue in February, so expect to see Frantz Pierrot and Stephen Walsh spearhead their side's attack.

Centre-backs Gianfranco Facchineri, Leigh Kavanagh and Wasiri Ola Williams will need to be adequately protected by defensive midfielder David Hurley if they are to keep a clean sheet.

Bohemians possible starting lineup:

Walters; Power, Byrne, Todd, Mullen; Devoy, Flores; Tierney, Vaughan, Strods; Whelan

Galway United possible starting lineup:

Cunha; Williams, Kavanagh, Facchineri; Barratt, Keohane, Hurley, Bolger, McCarthy; Walsh, Pierrot

We say: Bohemians 2-1 Galway United

Galway may not boast a strong away record, but they have at least consistently found the back of the net on the road.

However, getting the better of Bohemians will be incredibly challenging, especially as the hosts have already beaten them twice this season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.