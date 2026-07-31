Arsenal transfer news: Ethan Nwaneri 'asking price' set amid Premier League, Serie A interest

By Darren Plant | 31 Jul 2026 15:19

Arsenal have reportedly set an asking price for Ethan Nwaneri in excess of €35m (£29.96m).

The Gunners' current focus appears to be to negotiate a deal for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

With reports suggesting that a transfer could be close to being agreed, it would see Arsenal commit to a significant financial outlay.

However, Mikel Arteta and the club's board are also eager to generate funds through player sales, and Nwaneri is a player who has been suggested for a potential exit.

That is partly a consequence of Arsenal winning the Premier League title at a time when the England Under-21 international was struggling for game time on loan at Marseille.

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Which Premier League, Serie A clubs want Nwaneri?

According to Corriere dello Sport, Nwaneri has become 'popular across Europe' and has suitors in the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga.

The report alleges that Everton are preparing to make a formal offer for a player who has contributed 10 goals and two assists from 51 appearances for Arsenal.

AC Milan are also said to have made contact with Arsenal with regards to a potential deal for Nwaneri.

RB Leipzig have interest in negotiating terms for Nwaneri as they prepare for the exit of Yan Diomande to Real Madrid.

With four years remaining on Nwaneri's contract, Arsenal do not necessarily have to be in any rush to cash in on the playmaker.

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Who are favourites for Nwaneri?

New AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim is eager to acquire the services of a left-footed attacker, and Nwaneri seemingly fits the bill.

There is also the possibility of Arsenal entertaining a loan proposal should they decide that they want to keep the prospect in the long term.

However, if Everton, or another team in Fulham, are prepared to pay in the region of £30m for his signature, it would leave Arsenal having to assess their options.

Their concern is Nwaneri not accumulating enough minutes in Arteta's squad and his valuation dropping over time.