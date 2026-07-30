Barcelona transfer news: Teenage star Marc Bernal addresses Camp Nou exit reports

By Matt Law | 30 Jul 2026 12:17 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 12:21

Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal has insisted that he has no desire to leave Camp Nou amid the ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

The 19-year-old is one of the most highly-rated young central midfielders in world football, and it is understood that he is wanted by a number of major clubs.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal are among the teams to be credited with an interest in the Spaniard.

However, a recent report claimed that Barcelona have no desire to allow the teenager to leave and will soon open discussions over a new contract.

Bernal has now addressed his future, with the Spaniard not interested in a departure.

© Imago

Bernal wants to stay at Barcelona "for many years"

"It’s true that I’ve seen it, but I don’t give it any importance,” Bernal told AS. "I’m here on the pre-season camp preparing myself, and that’s all I’m focused on.

"I’m focused on having a good pre-season. That’s something for my agent to deal with. But my wish is to stay here for many years.

“The Champions League is both an objective and a dream for all Barcelona fans. We know we have a group with enormous potential and that we can win it.”

© Imago

Barcelona 'preparing' to hand Bernal a new contract

Bernal is currently with the Barcelona squad in England preparing for Friday's pre-season friendly against Birmingham City, and the youngster is likely to be in the starting side.

The midfielder made his first-team debut for Barcelona in August 2024, but he suffered a serious knee injury at the end of the same month, which sidelined him for over a year.

Bernal recovered to make 33 appearances for Hansi Flick's side last season, scoring five goals and registering one assist.

The Spaniard is one of the lowest-paid first-team players at Barcelona, which has increased the speculation surrounding his future, but the La Liga champions are said to be planning to address that due to his development.

Bernal's contract includes a €500m (£427m) release clause, so there is no immediate panic when it comes to the 6ft 4in midfielder's future at Barcelona.