Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Racing de Santander - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 30 Jul 2026 11:50 , Last updated: 30 Jul 2026 11:50

Wolverhampton Wanderers continue their pre-season campaign with a friendly against Racing de Santander on Saturday.

The La Liga side make the trip to Molineux having failed to win any of their three summer fixtures so far.

Match preview

Wolves fans were divided when Cesar Peixoto was appointed as the replacement for Rob Edwards, and their pre-season efforts has ensured that remains the case.

Just four goals have been scored in games against Estoril Praia, Maidenhead United, Real Sociedad and Doncaster Rovers.

At the same time, though, three clean sheets have been recorded, with Wolves losing 2-1 to Real Sociedad at Walsall's Bescot Stadium.

On Wednesday night, late goals from Fer Lopez and Tawanda Chirewa secured a 2-0 win over Doncaster at the Eco-Power Stadium.

This game will represent another step-up in class before Wolves face Port Vale in the EFL Cup first round next week.

© Imago

Racing de Santander are preparing for their first campaign back in La Liga having won the Segunda Division title by five points.

Jose Alberto's side scored an impressive 90 goals from their 42 games, and will now hope to make a positive impact back in the top flight.

However, they are yet to win a friendly across the last two weeks, a 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad being followed by a 2-0 defeat at Osasuna and 3-0 loss to Athletic Bilbao.

Juventus defender Facundo Gonzalez, Monterrey midfielder Sergio Canales and Alaves forward Asier Villalibre are all eye-catching signings.

Wolverhampton Wanderers form (friendlies):

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Racing Santander form (friendlies):

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Team News

© Imago / IPS

Although Raul Jimenez has started pre-season training this week, the Mexico international will not be involved on Saturday.

New signing Rafiki Said, along with goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, are also absent through injury.

With many players having only been given 45 minutes on Wednesday, Peixoto could name close to the strongest XI available to him.

Alberto took a similar approach with Racing de Santander's friendly against Athletic Bilbao, with the team that started the first half only losing 1-0 at the break.

As a result, it is plausible that the same XI will be selected for kickoff at Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bentley; Trippier, Mosquera, Krejci, H.Bueno; Andre, Traore; R.Gomes, Lopez, Edozie; Armstrong

Racing Santander possible starting lineup:

Eriksson; Camara, Canales, Gonzalez, Gueye, Jimenez, Mantilla, Manu, Martin, Martinez, Villalibre

We say: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Racing de Santander

While Wolves are the marginal favourites for this contest, we cannot ignore that they are not scoring many goals and have already lost to Real Sociedad. Taking that into consideration, a stalemate lacking action could be the outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.