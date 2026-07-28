Wolves transfer news: Why Andre chose to stay at Molineux after relegation despite interest from big clubs

By Axel Clody | 28 Jul 2026 09:37

Andre swapped Fluminense for Wolverhampton in August 2024, arriving as a standout from the Copa Libertadores-winning side and quickly earning his place in Brazil's senior squad. Two years on, many expected the midfielder to have moved on to a bigger club.

After a historically poor campaign, Wolves finished bottom of the Premier League and were relegated to the Championship for the 2026-27 season. Yet, according to information gathered by Trivela, there is no scenario in which the midfielder leaves the club this summer — despite significant European interest.

What convinced Andre to stay after relegation?

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Signed for £18.7 million (€22 million) in 2024, Andre became a key player at Molineux, forming a first-choice central midfield partnership alongside Joao Gomes, who was subsequently sold to Aston Villa for £38 million.

Trivela had access to details of Wolves' internal planning for the season ahead, which covered the futures of both Andre and Joao Gomes. The club were not willing to negotiate over the former Fluminense man under any circumstances, but understood that holding onto Joao Gomes would be virtually impossible.

The club's plan to return to the Premier League involves selling players and generating funds, with the former Flamengo man serving as their primary source of revenue. Even so, Wolves refused to part with Andre, viewing him as crucial to their Championship campaign.

The midfielder's contract renewal reflected that conviction. At 25, Andre extended his deal at the end of May, committing to Wolves until 2030.

According to Trivela, Andre received a "very attractive" offer to stay, including a salary increase on his previous terms. The decision to raise a player's wages immediately after relegation is unusual but telling.

Player contracts in England typically include relegation clauses that cut wages by roughly half. However, Wolves understood they needed to reward Andre to justify the decision not to sell him.

The new deal not only prevented his salary from being halved but actually increased it. The club reportedly applied the same approach to other players they considered indispensable.

Relegated Premier League clubs retain their parachute payments during their first season in the Championship to help fund an immediate return, and Wolves used that financial buffer to keep the Brazilian.

European giants came calling and were turned away

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Andre felt valued by the renewal, but more than that, the player genuinely enjoys life at the club and decided it would be worthwhile to stay. That did not stop major clubs from expressing interest in his services.

According to Trivela, Juventus opened talks for Andre last year with a view to signing him in the January window. Another unnamed Premier League club also made contact with the player's camp.

Liverpool had been long-term admirers and were heavily linked with Andre even before his move to Wolves. Liverpool went as far as submitting a formal offer of £25 million (€30 million) for the Brazilian, which was firmly rejected.

With Wolves immovable in their stance, Andre's entourage aligned with the club's position. Following the contract renewal and before the transfer window opened, all conversations with interested parties were cut off.

In 2026-27, Andre is expected to be one of Wolves' pillars in the Championship. As a potential standout performer in the second tier, he could return to the Premier League market even more highly valued.

The plan, then, is clear: consolidation in the Championship, a promotion push, and then — when the time is right — a sale that works for both parties.