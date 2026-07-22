Wolves transfer news: Training cancelled after Tolu Arokodare incident, 'extra security' brought in by Cesar Peixoto

By Darren Plant | 22 Jul 2026 10:37

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Cesar Peixoto has reportedly cancelled a training session due to the behaviour of Tolu Arokodare.

On the back of a behind-closed-doors friendly in Portugal over the weekend, Wolves make their first public appearance under Peixoto when they face Maidenhead United on Wednesday night.

A squad that includes new signings and players linked with summer exits has been named by the Portuguese.

However, it does not include Arokodare, who has been heavily linked with a transfer to Serie A at a time when Fiorentina and Genoa allegedly hold an interest.

According to journalist Nathan Judah, the Nigeria international has been involved in an incident behind the scenes.

© Iconsport / Carlos Silva/Icon Sport

Extra security at Wolves training ground

The report claims that Arokodare was told that he would not be training with the rest of the senior group on Monday.

That subsequently led to a disagreement and the striker refusing to leave the training pitch.

On Tuesday, it is claimed that extra security was enforced to ensure that the 25-year-old was not on club facilities.

© Imago / Action Plus

What next for Arokodare?

At this point in time, Arokodare appears destined to leave Molineux this summer after just one season at the club.

The £24m signing is no stranger to controversy after it was alleged that he got into a heated argument with Mateus Mane after a defeat to West Ham United in April.

Although he scored against the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Brentford in the 2025-26 Premier League, Wolves are eager to facilitate an exit.

This recent development will seemingly end any hope that Arokodare has of earning playing time over pre-season in a bid to maintain his fitness.