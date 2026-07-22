Chelsea transfer news: Roma return to BlueCo with 'enquiry' for second Blues player after Alejandro Garnacho frustration

By Darren Plant | 22 Jul 2026 11:01

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has reportedly emerged as a summer transfer target for Roma.

The Premier League and Serie A giants have recently been in contact over a potential for Alejandro Garnacho.

However, reports on Tuesday suggested that Aston Villa are now the frontrunners to sign the Argentina international.

With Roma also seemingly missing out on West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville, it has left head coach Gian Piero Gaspernini with much to ponder.

Nevertheless, as per Footmercato, Roma continue to want to do business with Premier League teams, in particular Chelsea.

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer

Roma show Disasi interest

The report claims that Roma have expressed an interest in signing Disasi, who is available to leave Stamford Bridge.

An enquiry is said to have been made for the France international, who still has three years left on his contract.

Chelsea are allegedly ready to demand €20m (£17.06m) for the 28-year-old.

That is despite the former Monaco star having not made a senior appearance for Chelsea for more than 18 months.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Will Chelsea consider Disasi loan?

Dropping down the Chelsea pecking has led to Disasi spending loan spells at Aston Villa and West Ham United since the early weeks of 2025.

A total of 27 appearances have been made across those stints, subsequently ensuring that Disasi has retained his reputation.

At the same time, interested clubs know that Chelsea have no plans to use Disasi in their first team, therefore leading to interest in loan terms if Chelsea do not budge on their asking price.

If Chelsea were to loan out Disasi, they will realistically only consider Premier League clubs, a result of not wanting to use any of their six foreign loan slots.

Having paid in the region of £38m for Disasi in 2023, Chelsea would need to recoup in the region of £19m this summer if they are to avoid a loss from an amortisation perspective.