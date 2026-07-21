Chelsea transfer news: Unai Emery 'approves' signing of Blues attacker...and it is not Nicolas Jackson

By Darren Plant | 21 Jul 2026 15:46

Unai Emery has allegedly given the green light for Aston Villa to sign Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The West Midlands outfit are expected to confirm the sale of Morgan Rogers to the Blues in a £117m deal on Tuesday or Wednesday.

As a result of Rogers being viewed as a regular starter by Xabi Alonso, it has been speculated that a Chelsea player could go in the opposite direction.

Despite Sports Mole arguing that Chelsea should not sell Nicolas Jackson to Villa, it has been claimed that Emery is interested in a reunion with a player who he worked with at Villarreal.

However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Emery is seemingly prioritising a deal for Garnacho.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Emery wants Aston Villa to sign Chelsea's Garnacho

The report claims that Villa have already sent an official bid to sign the Argentina international, who has also been linked with Roma.

Emery is said to have approved a loan proposal that includes an option to buy next summer.

As it stands, it is unclear whether that buy clause is mandatory or optional, while Garnacho is currently deliberating over whether to entertain a transfer to Villa Park.

Reports have previously stated that Chelsea owners BlueCo will only consider permanent offers for the former Manchester United player.

However, like with Roma's interest, they may have to be willing to reach a compromise to part ways with an attacker that has no future at the club under Alonso.

© Imago / Sportimage

Chelsea should accept Villa's Garnacho offer without a second thought

With Garnacho having only contributed two goals and four assists from 33 games in the Premier League and Champions League last season, Chelsea's price-tag of at least £35m is ambitious.

Regardless of whether Villa are prepared to meet the valuation this summer or next, they can ill-afford to pass up an opportunity to part ways with Garnacho.

Furthermore, it would also increase their chances of retaining the services of Jackson, someone who brings far more value to Chelsea.