Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'add' England World Cup star to summer shortlist

By Carter White | 21 Jul 2026 14:21

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing England defender John Stones ahead of the new season.

The 32-year-old is now a free agent after leaving Manchester City at the expiration of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, leading to recent links with a surprise switch to Juventus in Italian football.

Whilst the club future of the centre-back is uncertain, Stones has spent the majority of the summer so far on England duty at the World Cup, with Thomas Tuchel's side bowing out of the tournament at the semi-final stage.

Despite taking the lead through Barcelona new man Anthony Gordon against Argentina in Atlanta, Lionel Messi inspired a comeback success for his nation, providing two assists for teammates.

Stones played 89 minutes of the defeat by Lionel Scaloni's men on July 15 but sat out of the third-place playoff in Miami, where England and France played out a simply sensational 10-goal thriller.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Chelsea want England star Stones?

According to The Athletic via Sky Sports News, Chelsea are plotting serious improvements to their defensive ranks ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, in which they will be without European football.

The report claims that the Club World Cup champions are keen on securing the highly-rated services of former Manchester City centre-back Stones, who has reached a critical crossroads in his senior career.

After a trophy-laden decade on the blue side of Manchester, the former Barnsley boy left the Citizens' ranks at the expiration of his contract, meaning that he is now a free agent and available for signing.

Stones's free-agent status has certainly captured the attention of Stamford Bridge occupiers Chelsea, who are not afraid to splash extraordinary amounts of cash on signings in search of major honours.

It is understood that Xabi Alonso's men are set to sign Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers for over £110m, whilst the Blues are also in talks with Crystal Palace for French defender Maxence Lacroix.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Stones still has plenty to give

Largely down to injury issues, Stones managed just 18 competitive appearances for Manchester City last season as they were pipped by Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to the Premier League title.

The ball-playing defender was a staple of Pep Guardiola's decade of dominance on English soil, with the pair winning the English crown on six occasions, alongside five EFL Cups and three FA Cups.

Also boasting a Champions League winners medal, Stones will surely have no shortage of potential suitors this summer, when he is preparing to enter the final years of his time at the top of football.