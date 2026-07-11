England right-backs: Why John Stones is Thomas Tuchel's best option for World Cup quarter-final (exclusive)

By Ben Knapton | 11 Jul 2026 11:13

John Stones is England's best option at right-back for Saturday's World Cup 2026 quarter-final with Norway, Danny Murphy has exclusively explained to Sports Mole.

The Three Lions have struggled for consistency on the right-hand side of defence all summer due to injuries, with Tino Livramento withdrawing before the tournament began and Reece James picking up a hamstring problem not long after.

Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence also suffered a knock before the 3-2 last-16 win over Mexico, in which Jarell Quansah received a red card for serious foul play, one that carries a two-game suspension after FIFA extended his punishment.

Spence and James are both on course to be fit for the quarter-final, though, meaning that England could have six right-back options at the Hard Rock Stadium, also including Stones, Ezri Konsa, Declan Rice and Trevoh Chalobah.

However, Murphy has urged Thomas Tuchel to select Stones in the full-back role, owing to the former Manchester City man's experience, intelligence and ability to invert into central areas.

Danny Murphy explains why John Stones should start at right-back for England

© Imago / APL

"I'd play John Stones," Murphy told Sports Mole. "He's not as quick as some of the other options, but he's far more experienced and he's such an intelligent footballer. He's played in the biggest games imaginable for years. He's got an elite mentality, superb positional sense and he's brilliant on the ball.

"He's more than capable of dealing with someone like Antonio Nusa, and it's not as if he'd be left isolated in 1v1 situations all game. He'd have support from the centre-half and from the wide player in front of him.

"I also think England will dominate the ball, and Stones's ability to step into midfield from right-back would be a huge asset. For me, he's the ideal candidate.

"He's not as dynamic as Djed Spence or Ezri Konsa in terms of running power, but in a game of this size, all the other qualities he brings far outweigh that."

Stones came off the bench to play 33 minutes of England's last-16 win over Mexico, making five clearances and winning his only aerial contest after the Three Lions went down to 10 men.

How many times has John Stones played right-back for England, Man City?

© Imago / Every Second Media

Stones spent most of the Mexico second half defending his own penalty area, almost exclusively from a right-sided centre-back role while Konsa and Bukayo Saka teamed up to defend the flanks.

The 32-year-old made a name for himself as a central defender during his time at Man City, but according to data from Transfermarkt, he has also played 65 club games as a right-back.

Nineteen of those came during the 2012-13 Championship season for Barnsley, but he also completed the full 90 at right-back during Man City's dramatic 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on the final day of the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, which won the Citizens the title.

Furthermore, Stones's first two England starts in 2014 - against Norway and Switzerland - came at right-back, when Phil Jones and Gary Cahill would pair up in the centre of defence.

However, in spite of Murphy's plea and Stones's experience as a right-back, Tuchel is expected to select a different England player in that role in Miami.

Danny Murphy was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of BetWright football betting.